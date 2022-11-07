GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 7

The seventh game of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series will see Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIC) square off against Central Smashers (CS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Monday (November 7). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs CS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Ghani have won three of their last five games, while the Smashers have won only one of their six. Smashers will look to get their campaign back on track here, but Ghani are a better team and should prevail

GIC vs CS Match Details

The seventh game of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series will be played on November 7 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIC vs CS, Match 7

Date and Time: November 7, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent and is conducive for both batters and bowlers. The last game here between Northern Strikers and Ghani saw 135 runs scored for the loss of eight wickets.

GIC vs CS Form Guide

GIC - NR-NR- W-W-W

CS - NR-L-NR-T-L-L

GIC vs CS Probable Playing XIs

GIC

No injury update

Shahbaz Javed (wk), Aalyan Salman, Farhan Safraz, Ibraar Afzaal, Khizer Hayat Butt, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Aaliyan, Muhammad Saleem, Asad Ali, Azeem Dar, Hashim Irabhim

CS

No injury update

Ashan Sheranga Fernando, Vishwa Lakruwan, Thilina Chamoth, Hasnain Ahmed, Rajkumar Rajendran, Muhammad Gulraiz (c), Syed Rehmatullah (wk), Rizwan Haider, Arslan Shabir, Arif Ullah, Saleh Shadman

GIC vs CS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Javed (3 matches, 36 runs)

S Javed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Rehmanatullah is another good pick.

Batters

R Haider (4 matches, 3 wickets)

M Saleem and R Haider are the two best batter picks. R Vyas has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Jamaluddin (2 matches, 57 runs, 2 wickets)

R Kumar and A Jamaluddin are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. L Butt is another good pick.

Bowlers

A Shah (2 matches, 6 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A Shah and S Shadman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. A Ullah is another good pick.

GIC vs CS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Jamaluddin

A Jamaluddin is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in various domestic leagues. He has smashed 57 runs and taken two wickets in the last two games.

A Shah

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make A Shah the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken six wickets in the last two games.

5 Must-Picks for GIC vs CS, Match 7

A Shah 6 wickets 230 points A Jamaluddin 57 runs and 2 wickets 181 points A Ali 43 runs and 6 wickets 252 points L Butt 4 wickets 116 points H Ahmed 62 runs and 2 wickets 160 points

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Javed, S Rehmanatullah

Batters: R Haider, R Vyas, M Saleem, T Sethumadhavan

All-rounders: A Jamaluddin, R Kumar

Bowlers: S Khan, S Wasim, S Shadman

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Central Smashers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: V Lakruwan

Batters: R Haider, H Ahmed, M Saleem

All-rounders: A Ali, R Kumar, L Butt, T Chamoth

Bowlers: A Shah, N Ashan, S Shadman

