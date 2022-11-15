GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Malaysia One-Day Tri Series, Match 3

The Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) will be up against the Malaysian Crescents (MC) in the third match of the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series at the UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi on Wednesday, November 16. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GIC vs MC Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

The Ghani Institute of Cricket faced a huge defeat in the opening fixture against the Malaysian Stars. Their batting unit collapsed completely as they were bundled out for just 85 runs, losing the game by 117 runs.

Malaysian Crescents also suffered a defeat at the hands of the Malaysian Stars in their first match. They could only score 199, with the Stars chasing down the target with four wickets in hand and more than 11 overs to spare.

GIC vs MC Match Details, Malaysia One-Day Tri Series

The third match of the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series will be played on November 16 at the UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi. The game is set to take place at 7:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIC vs MC, Malaysia One-Day Tri Series, Match 3

Date and Time: 16th November 2022, 7:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM Cricket Oval, Bangi

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GIC vs MC Pitch Report

The track at the UKM Cricket Oval is expected to favor the bowlers. The pitch is slow, with spinners having proven decisive here. Batters need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears.

Last 5 matches (Malaysia One-Day Tri Series)

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average first-innings score: 200.5

Average second-innings score: 142.5

GIC vs MC Form Guide (Malaysia One-Day Tri Series)

Ghani Institute of Cricket: L

Malaysian Crescents: L

GIC vs MC probable playing 11s for today’s match

Ghani Institute of Cricket injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Ghani Institute of Cricket Probable Playing 11

Shahbaz Javed, Muhammad Saleem, Mohsin Riza, Khizer Hayat Butt, Farhan Safraz, Asad Ali-IV, Muhammad Azeem Dar, Luqman Butt, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, Saad Wasim, Siyam Khan.

Malaysian Crescents injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Malaysian Crescents Probable Playing 11

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Sidarth Karthik, Vishwa Lakruwan, Hasnain Ahmed, Wahib Zada, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ajeb Khan, Prashant Pawar, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman.

GIC vs MC Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

S Karthik (1 match, 19 runs, Strike Rate: 54.29)

S Karthik could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your GIC vs MC Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 19 runs off 35 deliveries in the first game.

Top Batter pick

M Riza (1 match, 46 runs, Strike Rate: 109.52)

M Riza has been in decent touch with the bat, slamming 46 runs at a strike rate of over 109 in the opening match.

Top All-rounder pick

M Azeem Dar (1 match, 14 runs and 1 wicket)

M Azeem Dar scored 14 runs off 33 balls and also picked up a wicket in the first game.

Top Bowler pick

V Lakruwan (1 match, 2 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.83)

V Lakruwan picked up two wickets in the first match but proved to be expensive as he had an economy rate of 7.83.

GIC vs MC match captain and vice-captain choices

M Siyadat Ramli

M Ramli has plenty of experience and could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your GIC vs MC Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 32 runs off 57 deliveries and also bowled at an economy rate of 4.40 but went wicketless.

H Ahmed

H Ahmed scored 45 runs in the opening fixture with the help of six boundaries and a six. He also managed to scalp a wicket at an economy rate of 4.67.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GIC vs MC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points H Ahmed 45 runs and 1 wicket 84 points M Riza 46 runs 68 points V Lakruwan 2 wickets 61 points M Saleem 8 runs 48 points M Siyadat Ramli 32 runs 41 points

GIC vs MC match expert tips

H Ahmed has been in top form with both the bat and ball and could prove to be an important player for your GIC vs MC Dream11 fantasy team.

GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Head to Head League

GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batters: M Riza, M Saleem, A Hafizs, S Surendran

All-rounders: M Siyadat Ramli (c), M Azeem Dar, A Ali

Bowlers: H Ahmed (vc), V Lakruwan, R Daniyal-Saleem

GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 3, Grand League

GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 3, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batters: M Riza, M Saleem (c), A Hafizs

All-rounders: M Siyadat Ramli, M Azeem Dar (vc), A Ali, L Butt

Bowlers: H Ahmed, V Lakruwan, R Daniyal-Saleem

