GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia One Day Tri Series, Match 6

The sixth game of the Malaysia One Day Tri Series will see Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) square off against Malaysia Crescents (MC) at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi on Sunday (November 20). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs MC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Crescents have lost all three games, while Ghani have won two of their three. The Crescents will look to win this game, but Ghani have a better team and expected to prevail.

GIC vs MC Match Details

The sixth game of the Malaysia One Day Tri Series will be played on November 20 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIC vs MC, Match 6

Date and Time: November 20, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi

Pitch Report

The surface at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi looks decent and conducive for both batters and bowlers. Both teams will look to chase on winning the toss. The last game here between Malaysian Stars and Malaysia Crescents saw 295 runs scored for the loss of 14 wickets.

GIC vs MC Form Guide

GIC - L-W-W

MC - L-L-L

GIC vs MC Probable Playing XIs

GIC

No injury update

Shahbaz Javed (wk), Muhammad Saleem, Mohsin Riza, Khizer Hayat Butt, Farhan Safraz, Asad Ali-IV, Muhammad Azeem Dar, Luqman Butt, Rao Muhammad Daniyal-Saleem, Saad Wasim, Siyam Khan

MC

No injury update

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Sidarth Karthik, Vishwa Lakruwan, Hasnain Ahmed, Wahib Zada, Ariff Jamaluddin, Ajeb Khan, Prashant Pawar, Mohammad Siyadat Ramli, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman

GIC vs MC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Karthik

Karthik is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could earn additional points from catches and stumpings. S Javed is another good pick.

Batters

M Saleem

S Surendran and M Saleem are the two best batter picks. A Hafizs has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

A Ali

M Azeem and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. M Siyadat is another good pick.

Bowlers

H Ahmed

The top bowler picks are H Ahmed and A Shah. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Daniyal is another good pick.

GIC vs MC match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has registered 86 runs and taken five wickets in three games.

A Shah

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make Shah the captain of the grand league teams. He's expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken seven wickets in his last two games.

Five Must-Picks for GIC vs MC, Match 6

A Shah

A Ali

H Ahmed

M Saleem

M Siyadat

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Malaysia Crescents Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Malaysia Crescents Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik, S Javed

Batters: M Saleem, A Hafizs, S Surendran

All-rounders: A Ali, M Azeem, M Siyadat

Bowlers: A Shah, H Ahmed, R Daniyal

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Malaysia Crescents Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Karthik

Batters: M Saleem, M Riza, A Aqeel, N Rehman

All-rounders: A Ali, M Azeem, M Siyadat

Bowlers: A Shah, H Ahmed, V Lakruwan

