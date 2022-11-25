GIC vs MS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia One-Day Tri Series, Final

Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) will lock horns with Malaysian Stars (MS) in the final of the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series on Friday at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. Ahead of the game, let's take a look at GIC vs MS Dream11 Prediction, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, pitch report and more.

Ghani have won three of their five games, while the Stars have won four of their six. The Stars will look to win this one, but Ghani are a better team and expected to prevail.

GIC vs MS Match Details

The final of the Malaysia One-Day Tri Series will be played on November 25 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIC vs MS, Final

Date and Time: November 25, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur is a well-balanced surface. As the pitch will be fresh, expect a high-scoring game with pacers playing a key role. The last game here between Malaysian Stars and Malaysian Crescents saw 368 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets.

GIC vs MS Form Guide

GIC - Won 3 of their last 5 matches

MS - Won 4 of their last 6 matches

GIC vs MS Probable Playing XIs

GIC

No major injury update

Shahbaz Javed (c & wk), Luqman Butt, Muhammad Saleem, Akhtar Shah, Hashim Ibrahim, Shiraz Khan, Aalyan Salman, Asad Ali, Rao Daniyal Saleem, Ibraar Afzaal, Mohsin Riza

MS

No major injury update

Zubaidi Zulkifle, Virandeep Singh ©, Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Wan Muhammad (wk), Muhammad Amir Azim, Fitri Sham, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Wafiq, Vijay Unni, Rizwan Haider

GIC vs MS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

I Afzaal

Afzaal is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. V Singh is another good pick.

Batters

M Raza

M Amir and M Raza are the two best batter picks. M Saleem has performed well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

A Ali

S Muniandy and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. H Ibrahim is another good pick.

Bowlers

K Hayat

The top bowler picks are A Shah and K Hayat. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. R Haider is another good pick.

GIC vs MS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

Ali bats in the top order and also completes his quota of overs, making him a safe captaincy option. He could be made the universal captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 424 points in five games.

K Hayat

As the pitch looks decent, you can make Hayat the captain of the grand league teams, as he bowls at the death and is in top form. He has earned 452 points in six games.

Five Must-Picks for GIC vs MS, Final

A Ali

S Muniandy

K Hayat

M Raza

M Amir

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Malaysian Stars Match Expert Tips

As the pitch looks decent, it'sadvisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bowl at the death and bat in the middle or top order. Making them the captain or vice-captain is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Malaysian Stars Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: I Afzaal

Batters: M Raza, M Amir, M Saleem

All-rounders: A Ali, S Muniandy, H Ibrahim, M Azeem

Bowlers: A Shah, K Hayat, R Haider

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Malaysian Stars Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: I Afzaal

Batters: M Raza, M Amir, M Saleem

All-rounders: A Ali, S Muniandy, H Ibrahim

Bowlers: A Shah, K Hayat, R Haider, S Waseem

