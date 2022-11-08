GIC vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 12

The 12th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 will see the Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIC) squaring off against the Northern Strikers (NS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs NS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Ghani Institute oO Cricket have won three of their last four matches and will be curious to set up a winning streak in the tournament. The Northern Strikers, on the other hand, have won two of their last five games.

The Northern Strikers will give it their all to win the match, but the Ghani Institute Of Cricket have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GIC vs NS Match Details

The 12th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 will be played on November 8 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 12.00 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIC vs NS, Match 12

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 12.00 pm IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and Ghani Institute Of Cricket, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of 8 wickets in 19.4 overs.

GIC vs NS Form Guide

GIC - W L W W

NS - W T L W L

GIC vs NS Probable Playing XI

GIC Playing XI

No injury updates.

Shahbaz Javed (wk), Aalyan Salman, Farhan Safraz, Ibraar Afzaal, Khizer Hayat Butt, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Aaliyan, Muhammad Saleem, Asad Ali, Azeem Dar, and Hashim Irabhim.

NS Playing XI

No injury updates.

Ahmad Faiz (c), Virandeep Singh, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratnam (wk), Zubaidi Zulkifle, Syed Aziz, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Muhammad Amir Azim, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, and Ahmad Akmal.

GIC vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Javed (4 matches, 40 runs)

S Javed is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. S Karthik is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Faiz (5 matches, 79 runs)

M Saleem and A Faiz are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. Z Zulkifle has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Ali (4 matches, 43 runs, 9 wickets)

L Butt and A Ali are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of 10 overs. S Muniandy is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

M Zarbani (5 matches, 14 runs, 7 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Zarbani and S Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GIC vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues. He has already smashed 43 runs and taken nine wickets in the last four games.

M Zarbani

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make M Zarbani the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 14 runs and picked up seven wickets in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for GIC vs NS, Match 12

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Zarbani 14 runs and 7 wickets 248 points A Faiz 79 runs 145 points A Ali 43 runs and 9 wickets 379 points L Butt 6 wickets 196 points S Muniandy 54 runs and 4 wickets 218 points

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Javed, S Karthik

Batters: Z Zulkifle, M Saleem, A Faiz

All-rounders: S Muniandy, V Singh, M Azeem

Bowlers: S Khan, P Singh, M Zarbani

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Javed

Batters: Z Zulkifle, M Saleem, A Faiz

All-rounders: S Muniandy, V Singh, S Aziz, A Ali

Bowlers: F Sham, A Shah, M Zarbani

