GIC vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Final

The final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 will see Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIC) square off against Northern Strikers (NS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (November 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs NS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

Ghani have won five of their six games, while Northern have won two of their last five. The Strikers will look to win this one, but Ghani have a better squad and expected to prevail.

GIC vs NS Match Details

The final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series will be played on November 11 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GIC vs NS, Final

Date and Time: November 11, 2022; 7:00 am IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent and is conducive to both batters and bowlers. The last game here between Central Smashers and Southern Hitters saw 227 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets in 39.4 overs.

GIC vs NS Form Guide

GIC - W-L-W-W-W-W

NS - W-T-L-W-L

GIC vs NS Probable Playing XIs

GIC

No injury update

Shahbaz Javed (wk), Aalyan Salman, Farhan Safraz, Ibraar Afzaal, Khizer Hayat Butt, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Aaliyan, Muhammad Saleem, Asad Ali, Azeem Dar, Hashim Irabhim

NS

No injury update

Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Wafig, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Saifullah Malik

GIC vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Javed (6 matches, 53 runs)

S Javed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Hazalan is another good pick.

Batters

S Aziz (5 matches, 120 runs, 1 wicket)

M Saleem and S Aziz are the two best batter picks. I Afzaal has played well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.

All-rounders

A Ali (6 matches, 44 runs, 10 wickets)

M Azeem and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. L Butt is another good pick.

Bowlers

R Daniyal (6 matches, 32 runs, 12 wickets)

The top bowler picks are A Shah and R Daniyal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. F Sham is another good pick.

GIC vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Ali

A Ali is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in various domestic leagues. He has smashed 44 runs and taken ten wickets in six games.

R Daniyal

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make R Daniyal the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 32 runs and taken 12 wickets in six games.

Five Must-Picks for GIC vs NS, Final

R Daniyal 32 runs and 12 wickets 473 points S Aziz 120 runs and 1 wicket 214 points A Ali 44 runs and 10 wickets 501 points A Shah 7 wickets 360 points V Singh 67 runs and 2 wickets 313 points

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fanatsy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Javed

Batters: S Aziz, M Saleem, I Afzaal

All-rounders: A Ali, M Azeem, V Singh

Bowlers: M Zarbani, A Shah, R Daniyal, F Sham

Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Javed

Batters: S Aziz, M Saleem, I Afzaal

All-rounders: A Ali, M Azeem, V Singh

Bowlers: M Rahman, A Shah, R Daniyal, F Sham

