GIC vs NS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Final

The final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 will see Ghani Institute Of Cricket (GIC) square off against Northern Strikers (NS) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (November 11). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs NS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.
Ghani have won five of their six games, while Northern have won two of their last five. The Strikers will look to win this one, but Ghani have a better squad and expected to prevail.
GIC vs NS Match Details
The final of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series will be played on November 11 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur at 7:00 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: GIC vs NS, Final
Date and Time: November 11, 2022; 7:00 am IST
Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Pitch Report
The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent and is conducive to both batters and bowlers. The last game here between Central Smashers and Southern Hitters saw 227 runs scored for the loss of 19 wickets in 39.4 overs.
GIC vs NS Form Guide
GIC - W-L-W-W-W-W
NS - W-T-L-W-L
GIC vs NS Probable Playing XIs
GIC
No injury update
Shahbaz Javed (wk), Aalyan Salman, Farhan Safraz, Ibraar Afzaal, Khizer Hayat Butt, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Aaliyan, Muhammad Saleem, Asad Ali, Azeem Dar, Hashim Irabhim
NS
No injury update
Virandeep Singh, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ahmad Faiz (c), Syed Aziz, Sharvin Muniandy, Fitri Sham, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (wk), Muhammad Wafig, Pavandeep Singh, Anwar Rahman, Saifullah Malik
GIC vs NS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
S Javed (6 matches, 53 runs)
S Javed is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. A Hazalan is another good pick.
Batters
S Aziz (5 matches, 120 runs, 1 wicket)
M Saleem and S Aziz are the two best batter picks. I Afzaal has played well in the last few games, so he's another good pick.
All-rounders
A Ali (6 matches, 44 runs, 10 wickets)
M Azeem and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. L Butt is another good pick.
Bowlers
R Daniyal (6 matches, 32 runs, 12 wickets)
The top bowler picks are A Shah and R Daniyal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. F Sham is another good pick.
GIC vs NS match captain and vice-captain choices
A Ali
A Ali is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in various domestic leagues. He has smashed 44 runs and taken ten wickets in six games.
R Daniyal
As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make R Daniyal the captain of the grand league teams. He has smashed 32 runs and taken 12 wickets in six games.
Five Must-Picks for GIC vs NS, Final
Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain can be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head
Wicketkeeper: S Javed
Batters: S Aziz, M Saleem, I Afzaal
All-rounders: A Ali, M Azeem, V Singh
Bowlers: M Zarbani, A Shah, R Daniyal, F Sham
Ghani Institute Of Cricket vs Northern Strikers Dream11 Prediction, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: S Javed
Batters: S Aziz, M Saleem, I Afzaal
All-rounders: A Ali, M Azeem, V Singh
Bowlers: M Rahman, A Shah, R Daniyal, F Sham