GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022, Match 11

The 11th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 will see the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC) squaring off against Southern Hitters (SOH) at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIC vs SOH Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch reports.

The Ghani Institute of Cricket have won three of their last four matches and will be looking to set up a winning streak in the tournament. Southern Hitters, on the other hand, have won two of their last four games.

The Southern Hitters will give it their all to win the match, but the Ghani Institute of Cricket have a better squad and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GIC vs SOH Match Details

The 11th match of the Malaysia T20 Quadrangular Series 2022 will be played on November 8 at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIC vs SOH, Match 11

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 7:00 AM IST

Venue: Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur

Pitch Report

The surface at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur looks decent. There are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. The last match played on this pitch was between Northern Strikers and Ghani Institute of Cricket, where a total of 135 runs were scored at a loss of eight wickets in 19.4 overs.

GIC vs SOH Form Guide

GIC - W L W W

SOH - L W W L

GIC vs SOH Probable Playing XI

GIC Playing XI

No injury updates

Shahbaz Javed (wk), Aalyan Salman, Farhan Safraz, Ibraar Afzaal, Khizer Hayat Butt, Mohsin Riza, Muhammad Aaliyan, Muhammad Saleem, Asad Ali, Azeem Dar, Hashim Irabhim

SOH Playing XI

No injury updates

Ainool Hafizs (wk), Sharveen Surendran, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Nazril Rahman, Aslam Khan Malik, Ajeb Khan, Amir Khan Malik, Vijay Unni (c), Mohammad Afiq, Haziq Haiqal Bin Idris, Rahim Khan Malik

GIC vs SOH Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Javed (4 matches, 40 runs)

S Javed is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He can also earn additional points from catches and stumping. A Haqqiem is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Batters

A Hafizs (4 matches, 40 runs)

M Saleem and A Hafizs are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. S Surendran has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

A Khan (4 matches, 40 runs, 6 wickets)

M Azeem and A Khan are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of ten overs. L Butt is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

V Unni (4 matches, 35 runs, 4 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are V Unni and S Khan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Rashid is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GIC vs SOH match captain and vice-captain choices

A Khan

A Khan is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He has performed exceptionally well in various domestic leagues. He has already smashed 40 runs and taken six wickets in the last four games.

V Unni

Since the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for bowlers, you can make V Unni the captain of the grand league teams. He has already smashed 35 runs and taken four wickets in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for GIC vs SOH, Match 11

V Unni 35 runs and 4 wickets 222 points A Khan 40 runs and 6 wickets 280 points A Ali 43 runs and 9 wickets 379 points L Butt 6 wickets 196 points M Afiq 11 runs and 7 wickets 253 points

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Southern Hitters Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced with opportunities for both batters and bowlers, it is advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders in the team can help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Javed, A Haqqiem

Batters: S Surendran, M Saleem, A Hafizs

All-rounders: A Khan, L Butt, M Azeem

Bowlers: S Khan, A Rashid, V Unni

Ghani Institute of Cricket vs Southern Hitters Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Javed

Batters: N Rehman, M Saleem, A Hafizs

All-rounders: A Khan, L Butt, A Khan Malik, A Ali

Bowlers: A Shah, M Afiq, V Unni

