GIV vs BVG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI, and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens T20, Match 10

The 10th match of the TNCA Freyer Womens T20 will see the Green Invaders (GIV) squaring off against Blue Avengers (BVG) at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai on Wednesday, June 28.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIV vs BVG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Blue Avengers have won one of their last two matches of the season. Green Invaders, too, have won one of their last two matches of the tournament. Green Invaders will give it their all to win the match, but the Blue Avengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GIV vs BVG Match Details

The 10th match of the TNCA Freyer Womens T20 will be played on June 28 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIV vs BVG, Match 10

Date and Time: June 28, 2023, 8:45 AM IST

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch and both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Silver Strikers and Blue Avengers, where a total of 186 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets

GIV vs BVG Form Guide

GIV - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

BVG - Won 1 of their last 2 matches

GIV vs BVG Probable Playing XI

GIV Playing XI

No injury updates

Aishwarya Murugesan ©, M Sabrina (wk), Jairupa, Jayadhanyha Krishnamurthy Gunasekar, B Priyadharshini, Krishni Saraswathi, Vamsi Banu, Nida Rehman, Nandhini Elumalai, Vinodha Sundararajan, S Chandini

BVG Playing XI

No injury updates

Abarna Rajendiran ©, Goshika Shri (wk), Subhaharini Selvam, S Maithreyee, B M Shrinidhi, Ria Srikanth, Kanashri, Aishwarya, Nithyalakshmi Ragupathy, M Jeni Plautila, Nandhana Sridharan

GIV vs BVG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

G Shri

G Shri is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Sabrina is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

R Srikanth

S Selvam and R Srikanth are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. A Rajendiran played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

B M Shrinidhi

Maithreyee S and B M Shrinidhi are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Jairupa is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

M Jeni

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Jeni and N Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. Kanashri is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GIV vs BVG match captain and vice-captain choices

R Srikanth

R Srikanth will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 219 points in the last two matches.

N Rehman

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Rehman the captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 220 points in the last two matches

5 Must-Picks for GIV vs BVG, Match 10

N Rehman

R Srikanth

B M Shrinidhi

M Jeni

S Vinodha

Green Invaders vs Blue Avengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Green Invaders vs Blue Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: G Shri

Batters: S Selvam, R Srikanth

All-rounders: Jairupa, S Vinodha, B M Shrinidhi, Maithreyee S, A Murugesan

Bowlers: Kanashri, M Jeni, N Rehman

Green Invaders vs Blue Avengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: G Shri

Batters: S Selvam, R Srikanth

All-rounders: Jairupa, S Vinodha, B M Shrinidhi, B Govardhana, A Murugesan

Bowlers: M Jeni, N Rehman

