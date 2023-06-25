GIV vs SRS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Freyer T20 Tournament match – June 26, 2023

The second match of the 2023 Freyer T20 Tournament is all set to get underway between Green Invaders and Silver Strikers at Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai. The game will take place on June 26 and start at 8:45 AM IST.

This will be the third edition of Freyer’s tournament which will feature eight teams with the top two fighting it out for the trophy. This tournament is set to provide further opportunities for budding young women cricketers of Tamil Nadu to showcase their talent on a grand scale.

Ahead of this fixture, here are three players you should pick as a captain or vice-captain for the YCR vs RRG Dream11 prediction match.

#3 Aishwarya Murugesan (GIV) - 7 credits

Aishwarya has represented Tamil Nadu in a number of national-level T20 competitions across India. In this format, she has scored 55 runs which features her highest individual score of 22.

Aishwarya has the hunger to compete at the highest level and she will progressively get better with more games under her belt. She could be someone worth picking in your GIV vs SRS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#2 Vandana Krishnamoorthy (SRS) - 8 credits

Vandana is a high-class player who has exceptional all-round abilities with the bat and the ball. She has picked up 47 wickets at an average of 25 which features her best bowling figures of 3/12. On top of that, she has the highest individual score of 21 and has been not out in nine out of 36 innings.

Given her abilities, Vandana has the ability to turn the game on its head. Therefore, we recommend you feature her in your GIV vs SRS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

#1 Niranjana Nagarajan (SRS) - 9 credits

Niranjana Nagarajan is an exceptional player who is loaded with tremendous batting potential. She has represented the India Women’s team in Tests, ODIs, and T20s. In WT20I, she has a strike rate of over 110 and has scored 42 runs that feature two not-out scores.

Niranjana is an incredible batting talent and we recommend you to feature her in your GIV vs SRS Dream11 prediction team as a captain or vice-captain.

