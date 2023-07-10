GIV vs SRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens One Day, Final

The Final match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will see the Green Invaders (GIV) squaring off against Silver Strikers (SRS) at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai on Monday, July 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIV vs SRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Silver Strikers have won all of their last three matches of the season. Green Invaders, on the other hand, have two victories in three appearances.

Green Invaders will give it their all to win the match, but the Silver Strikers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GIV vs SRS Match Details

The Final match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will be played on July 10 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9:15 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIV vs SRS, Final

Date and Time: 10th July 2023, 9:15 AM IST

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Red Rangers and Blue Avengers, where a total of 390 runs were scored at a loss of 14 wickets.

GIV vs SRS Form Guide

GIV - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

SRS - Won 3 of their last 3 matches

GIV vs SRS Probable Playing XI

GIV Playing XI

No injury updates

Krishni Saraswathi, M Sabrina (wk), Aishwarya Murugesan, K Pooja, Y Bhavana, Jairupa (c), Jayadhanyha Gunasekar, Sundararajan Vinodha, Nida Rehman, Ragavi, Vamsi Banu

SRS Playing XI

No injury updates

Karthiga Thangavelu, Yogyasri Kosuri, Angel Gangwani, Priyanshi Pande, Aaisha Bee (wk), Kamalini (c), S Pavithra, Yuvashree, Dellirani, M-Yazhini, Savitha

GIV vs SRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Bee

A Bee is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Sabrina is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Gangwani

P Pande and A Gangwani are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. K Thangavelu played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Jairupa

Kamalini and Kamalini are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Murugesan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

V Banu

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Ragavi and V Banu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Rehman is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GIV vs SRS match captain and vice-captain choices

Jairupa

Jairupa will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She has earned 350 points in the last three matches.

Kamalini

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Kamalini as she will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can make her the captain of the grand league teams. She has earned 286 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GIV vs SRS, Final

Kamalini

Jairupa

A Gangwani

P Pande

A Murugesan

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: A Bee

Batters: A Gangwani, K Thangavelu, P Pande

All-rounders: Kamalini (vc), Jairupa (c), A Murugesan, S Vinodha

Bowlers: V Banu, N Rehman, Ragavi

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Bee

Batters: A Gangwani (vc), K Thangavelu, P Pande

All-rounders: Kamalini, Jairupa (c), A Murugesan, Yuvashree

Bowlers: V Banu, M Yazhini, Ragavi

