GIV vs SRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Women's T20, Match 2

The second match of the TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023 will see the Green Invaders squaring off against the Silver Strikers (GIV vs SRS) on Monday, June 26. The Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai will host this highly anticipated contest.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIV vs SRS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the season. The Silver Strikers have various in-form players, while the Green Invaders also boast a decent level of talent in their ranks. With both teams looking to get off to a winning start in the TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023, we could be in for a cracker of a contest.

The Invaders will give it their all to win the match, but the Strikers, due to the form their players are in, are expected to win what should be an entertaining encounter.

GIV vs SRS Match Details

The second match of the TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023 will be contested by the Green Invaders and Silver Strikers. It will played on June 26 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to begin at 8:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers, Match 2, TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023.

Date and Time: June 26, 2023, Monday; 8:45 AM IST.

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically astute and naturally talented will be able to score on this pitch, but bowlers can make things very difficult for them with their variations.

Both teams will prefer to bat second at this venue.

GIV vs SRS Form Guide

Green Invaders - Will be playing their first match of the tournament.

Silver Strikers - Will be playing their first match of the tournament.

GIV vs SRS Probable Playing XI

GIV Playing XI

No injury updates for the Green Invaders heading into this important contest.

M Sabrina (wk), A Murugesan, R Manasvini, K Pooja, Jairupa, S Chandni, J Gunasekar, S Vinodha, Ragavi, S Priyadharshini, N Rehman

SRS Playing XI

No injury updates for the Silver Strikers ahead of their first match in this year's TNCA Freyer Women's T20.

A Bee (wk), N Nagarajan, K Thangavelu, Y Kosuri, V Krishnamoorthy, A Thaslima, Yuvashree, M Yazhini, P Pande, Dellirani, I Lakshmi.

GIV vs SRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Bee

A Bee is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for your GIV vs SRS Dream11 fantasy team as she will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. Bee has been in very good form with both the bat and behind the stumps of late and is expected to continue in the same vein on Monday.

M Sabrina is another good option for your fantasy outfit for this match.

Batters

N Nagarajan

Y Kosuri and N Nagarajan are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team for this TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023 match.

A Murugesan played exceptionally well in her last series, so she could also prove to be a good pick for your fantasy team for this game.

All-rounders

V Krishnamoorthy

S Chandni and V Krishnamoorthy are the best all-rounder picks for your GIV vs SRS Dream11 fantasy team. The duo are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs, thus maximizing their chances of getting your team points.

A Thaslima is another good option for your fantasy outfit for this match.

Bowlers

P Pande

The top bowler picks for your fantasy team for this match are M Yazhini and P Pande. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in the death overs, increasing their chances of picking up wickets.

Dellirani could also prove to be a good pick for your Dream11 team for this TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023 contest.

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers match captain and vice-captain choices

Y Kosuri

Y Kosuri will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for your GIV vs SRS Dream11 fantasy team's captaincy. Due to her ability to contribute in both the batting and bowling departments, she is expected to play a crucial role in this match.

V Krishnamoorthy

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make V Krishnamoorthy the captain of your GIV vs SRS Dream11 grand league teams. She is expected to bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for her team, making her an obvious option for your outfit.

Additionally, her experience playing for India could also prove to be invaluable in Monday's TNCA Freyer Women's T20 2023 match.

5 Must-Picks for GIV vs SRS, Match 2

N Nagarajan

V Krishnamoorthy

A Murugesan

Y Kosuri

S Chandni

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch tends to be well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs in your team. Making them the captain or vice-captain of your GIV vs SRS Dream11 fantasy outfit is a good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #1 (Head to Head League)

Wicket-keeper: A Bee.

Batters: N Nagarajan, Y Kosuri, A Murugesan, R Manasvini, K Thangavelu.

All-rounders: S Chandni, V Krishnamoorthy, A Thaslima.

Bowlers: M Yazhini, P Pande.

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Green Invaders vs Silver Strikers - Dream11 Fantasy suggestion #2 (Grand League)

Wicket-keeper: M Sabrina.

Batters: N Nagarajan, A Murugesan.

All-rounders: S Chandni, V Krishnamoorthy, A Thaslima, Yuvashree, Jairupa.

Bowlers: M Yazhini, P Pande, Ragavi.

