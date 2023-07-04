GIV vs YCR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for TNCA Freyer Womens One Day, Match 5

The fifth match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will see the Green Invaders (GIV) squaring off against the Yellow Challengers (YCR) at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai on Tuesday, July 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GIV vs YCR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

The Yellow Challengers lost their last match against the Orange Dragons by 29 runs. The Green Invaders, on the other hand, lost their last match against Pink Warriors by seven wickets.

Green Invaders will give it their all to win the match, but the Yellow Challengers are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GIV vs YCR Match Details

The fifth match of the TNCA Freyer Womens One Day will be played on July 4 at the Stag Cricket Ground in Chennai. The game is set to take place at 9.00 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GIV vs YCR, Match 5

Date and Time: July 04, 2023, 9.00 am IST

Venue: Stag Cricket Ground, Chennai

Pitch Report

The pitch looks quite well-balanced. Batters who are technically sound will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Red Rangers and Purple Blazers, where a total of 307 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

GIV vs YCR Form Guide

GIV - L

YCR - L

GIV vs YCR Probable Playing XI

GIV Playing XI

No injury updates.

M Sabrina (wk), Jayadhanyha Gunasekar, Krishni Saraswathi, S Chandini, K Pooja, B Priyadharshini, N Sumathi, Jairupa, Nida Rehman, Vamsi Banu, and Y Bhavana.

YCR Playing XI

No injury updates

Pavithra Sridharan (wk), S R Srisuveedha, S G Shrinithi, Karuna, K M Shivadharani, Revathi Maha, Anupriya, Rinnaz, Jenitha Babu, M Yohanya, and Janlin Chandra.

GIV vs YCR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

P Sridharan

P Sridharan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. She is expected to play well in today's match. M Sabrina is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

J Gunasekar

S Srisuveedha and J Gunasekar are the two best batters to pick for the Dream11 team. K Pooja played exceptionally well in the last series, so she is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

L Nethra

Jairupa and L Nethra are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. Jairupa is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

S Kanakamanikumar

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kanakamanikumar and N Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Banu is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GIV vs YCR match captain and vice-captain choices

L Nethra

L Nethra will bat in the top order and also complete her quota of overs, making her the safest pick for the captaincy. She is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. She smashed 41 runs and bowled nine overs in the last match.

M Vishnu

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Vishnu your captain or vice-captain as she will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for her team. You can also make her the captain of the grand league teams. She smashed nine runs and picked up two wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for GIV vs YCR, Match 5

N Rehman

S Kanakamanikumar

Jairupa

M Vishnu

L Nethra

Green Invaders vs Yellow Challengers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Green Invaders vs Yellow Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: P Sridharan

Batters: S Srisuveedha, J Gunasekar

All-rounders: Jairupa, M Vishnu, L Nethra, S Vinodha, A Murugesan

Bowlers: S Kanakamanikumar, V Banu, N Rehman

Green Invaders vs Yellow Challengers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: P Sridharan

Batters: J Gunasekar

All-rounders: Jairupa, M Vishnu, L Nethra, A Murugesan

Bowlers: S Kanakamanikumar, V Banu, N Rehman, J Chandra, J Babu

