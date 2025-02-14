GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, 1st Match

The 1st match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Giants Women (GJ-W) squaring off against Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women (BLR-W) at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Friday, February 14.

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women won last year's Women's Premier League by eight wickets in the Final match against Delhi Capitals Women. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants Women placed last in the 2024 point table, having won two of their eight matches.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Both the teams have won two matches each.

GJ-W vs BLR-W Match Details

The 1st match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 14 at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GJ-W vs BLR-W, 1st match

Date and Time: 14th February 2025, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara

Pitch Report

The pitch at Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a good scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should be able to smash a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at this venue.

GJ-W vs BLR-W Form Guide

GJ-W - Will be playing their first match

BLR-W - Will be playing their first match

GJ-W vs BLR-W Probable Playing XI

GJ-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Ashleigh Gardner (c), Laura Wolvaardt, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney (wk), Priya Mishra, Sayali Satghare, Meghna Singh, Mannat Kashyap, Dayalan Hemalatha, Mannat Kashyap

BLR-W Playing XI

No injury updates

Smriti Mandhana (c), Daniell Wyatt, Sabbhineni Meghana, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Richa Ghosh (wk), Shreyanka Patil, Asha Sobhana, Renuka Singh, Kim Garth

GJ-W vs BLR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Beth Mooney

Beth Mooney is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. She will bat in the top order and can make the best use of powerplay overs. She has smashed 93 runs in 2 head-to-head matches. Richa Ghosh is another good wicket-keeper for today's match.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana

Laura Wolvaardt and Smriti Mandhana are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Smriti Mandhana will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She was in great form in the recent matches. She has smashed 122 runs in 4 head-to-head matches. Danielle Wyatt is another good batter pick for today's match.

All-rounders

Ellyse Perry

Ashleigh Gardner and Ellyse Perry are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both will play a crucial role for their teams in today's match. Ellyse Perry will bat in the top order and complete her quota of four overs, making her one of the top choices in today's match. She has smashed 108 runs in 4 head-to-head matches. Deandra Dottin is another good all-rounder for today's nail-biting match.

Bowlers

Renuka Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are Shreyanka Patil and Renuka Singh. Both the players can take a lot of wickets at today's pitch. Renuka Singh will complete her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken 3 wickets in three head-to-head matches. Kim Garth is another good bowler for today's match.

GJ-W vs BLR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Ellyse Perry

Ellyse Perry was in top-notch form in the recent matches. She will complete her quota of overs and bat in the top order, which makes her the top captaincy or vice-captaincy option for today's match. She has scored 108 runs in 4 head-to-head matches.

Smriti Mandhana

Smriti Mandhana is one of the most crucial picks from the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women's squad as she will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. She has smashed 122 runs in 4 head-to-head matches.

5 Must-Picks for GJ-W vs BLR-W, 1st match

Ellyse Perry

Ashleigh Gardner

Beth Mooney

Smriti Mandhana

Renuka Singh

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney, R Ghosh

Batters: L Wolvaardt, D Wyatt, S Mandhana

All-rounders: E Perry, A Gardner, D Dottin, G Wareham

Bowlers: R Singh, S Patil

Gujarat Giants Women vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: B Mooney

Batters: L Wolvaardt, P Litchfield, S Mandhana

All-rounders: E Perry, A Gardner, D Dottin, G Wareham

Bowlers: R Singh, S Patil, K Garth

