GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Women's Premier League 2025, Match 10

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will see Gujarat Giants (GJ-W) square off against Delhi Capitals (DEL-W) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Tuesday, February 25. Here's all you need to know about the GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

The Giants have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to Mumbai Indians by five wickets. Delhi Capitals, meanwhile, have won two of their last four matches. They lost their last match to UP Warriors by 33 runs.

The two teams have played four head to head matches. Delhi Capitals have won three, while Gujarat Giants have won only one.

GJ-W vs DEL-W Match Details

The 10th match of the Women's Premier League 2025 will be played on February 25 at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru at 7:30 p.m. IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GJ-W vs DEL-W, 10th match

Date and Time: February 25, 2025; 7:30 p.m. IST

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Pitch Report

The pitch at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru is good for both bowlers and batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring fixture. Technically sound batters should score a lot of runs. Spinners play a crucial role at the venue. The last match played here between UP Warriors and Royal Challengers Bengaluru saw 360 runs scored for the loss of 16 wickets.

GJ-W vs DEL-W Form Guide

GJ-W - Won one of their last three matches

DEL-W - Won two of their last four matches

GJ-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing XIs

GJ-W

No injury update

Laura Wolvaardt, Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Harleen Deol, Deandra Dottin, Simran Shaikh, Tanuja Kanwar, Sayali Satghare, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra

DEL-W

No injury update

Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Marizanne Kapp, Annabel Sutherland, Niki Prasad, Sarah Bryce (wk), Jess Jonassen, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Minnu Mani

GJ-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Beth Mooney

Mooney is the best wicketkeeper pick. She bats in the middle order and can make the best use of her power shots. She has scored 57 runs in three matches. Sarah Bryce is another good option.

Batters

Meg Lanning

Lanning and Shefali Verma are the two best batter picks. Lanning bats in the top order and is in top form. She has smashed 106 runs in four matches. Jemimah Rodrigues is another good option.

All-rounders

Ashleigh Gardner

Annabel Sutherland and Gardner are the best all-rounder picks. Gardner bats in the mode order and completes her quota of four overs. She has scored 141 runs and taken four wickets in three matches. Deandra Dottin is another good option.

Bowlers

Shikha Pandey

The top bowler picks are Shikha Pandey and Priya Mishra. Pandey completes her quota of overs and can take a lot of wickets. She has taken four wickets and scored 31 runs in four matches. Kashvee Gautam is another good option.

GJ-W vs DEL-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Annabel Sutherland

Sutherland was in top form in recent matches. She completes her quota of overs and bats in the middle order, which makes her the top captaincy option. She has scored 78 runs and taken five wickets in four matches.

Ashleigh Gardner

Gardner is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Giants squad. She bats in the middle order and completes her quota of overs.

Five must-picks for GJ-W vs DEL-W, 10th match

Jess Jonassen

Annabel Sutherland

Deandra Dottin

Ashleigh Gardner

Marizanne Kapp

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well balanced, it's advisable to make a team accordingly. Making all-rounders or bowlers the captain or vice-captain could be the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: A Sutherland, M Kapp, J Jonassen, M Kapp, A Gardner

Bowlers: S Pandey, P Mishra

Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: B Mooney

Batters: M Lanning, S Verma, J Rodrigues

All-rounders: A Sutherland, M Kapp, J Jonassen, M Kapp, A Gardner

Bowlers: K Gautam, P Mishra

