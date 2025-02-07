GJS vs BBY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 3

The third match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see the Gujarat Samp Army (GJS) go up against the Big Boys Unikari (BBY) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, February 7. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the GJS vs BBY Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of the Legend 90 League. The Big Boys Unikari is captained by Chris Gayle and have a pretty strong squad, which includes Tillakaratne Dilshan, Anton Devcich, and more. The Gujarat Samp Army, on the other hand, has an average middle order.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

GJS vs BBY Match Details

The third match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 7 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to start at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GJS vs BBY, 3rd Match

Date and Time: 7 February 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between the Delhi Royals and the Chattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 346 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

GJS vs BBY Form Guide

GJS - Will be playing their first match

BBY - Will be playing their first match

GJS vs BBY Probable Playing XI

GJS Playing XI

No injury updates

S Goswami (wk), C Hemraj, C Delport, J Foo, T Perera, N Stewart, J Karia, M Cummins, C de Silva, K Williams, and R Beaton.

BBY Playing XI

No injury updates

T Dilshan (wk), A Devcich, C Gandhi, R Bist, C Gayle, N Sharma, A Sonkar, I Malhotra, M Kumar, R Shukla, and A Sharma.

GJS vs BBY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

T Dilshan

T Dilshan is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. S Goswami is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

C Hemraj

C Hemraj and A Devcich are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Hemraj is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. J Foo is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

C Gayle

N Stewart and C Gayle are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Gayle is expected to bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs in today's match. T Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

C de Silva

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are K Williams and C de Silva. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. K Williams has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. R Shukla is another good bowler for today's match.

GJS vs BBY match captain and vice-captain choices

C Gayle

C Gayle is the most crucial pick from the Big Boys Unikari as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and might bowl a few overs.

T Dilshan

T Dilshan is another crucial pick from the Big Boys Unikari squad. He is in excellent form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match.

5 Must-Picks for GJS vs BBY, 3rd Match

T Perera

C Gayle

T Dilshan

N Stewart

S Goswami

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Unikari Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Unikari Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeepers: S Goswami, T Dilshan

Batters: J Foo, C Hemraj, A Devcich

All-rounders: C Gayle, N Stewart, T Perera

Bowlers: R Shukla, K Williams, C de Silva

Gujarat Samp Army vs Big Boys Unikari Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeepers: S Goswami, T Dilshan

Batters: C Hemraj

All-rounders: C Gayle, N Stewart, T Perera, J Karia

Bowlers: R Shukla, K Williams, C de Silva, M Kumar

