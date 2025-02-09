GJS vs DG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 7

The 7th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Gujarat Samp Army (GJS) squaring off against Dubai Giants (DG) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Sunday, February 9. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GJS vs DG Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of Legend 90 League. Dubai Giants have lost both of their last two matches. They lost their last match to Chattisgarh Warriors by 63 runs. Gujarat Samp Army, on the other hand, won their first match of the tournament against Big Boys Unikari by 6 wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

GJS vs DG Match Details

The 7th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 9 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GJS vs DG, 7th Match

Date and Time: 9th February 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Dubai Giants and Chattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 331 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

GJS vs DG Form Guide

GJS - W

DG - L L

GJS vs DG Probable Playing XI

GJS Playing XI

No injury updates

Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Amitoze Singh, Prashant Gupta, Mausif Khan, Chaturanga de Silva, Saurin Thakar, Miguel Cummins, Subodh Bhati, Chirag Gandhi

DG Playing XI

No injury updates

Brendan Taylor, Rahul Yadav (wk), Kevin O’Brien, Richard Levi, Kithuruwan Vithanage, Luke Fletcher, Siddharth Trivedi, Vikas Tokas, Deepansh Kumar, Ravi Balhara, Udit Mohan

GJS vs DG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

S Goswami

S Goswami is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He smashed 22 runs in the last match. B Taylor is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

C Hemraj

C Hemraj and K O'Brien are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Hemraj is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He smashed 74 runs in just 32 balls in the last match. K Vithanage is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

I Abdulla

I Abdulla and S Thakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. I Abdulla is expected to bat in the middle order and complete his quota of overs in today's match. He smashed 3 runs and took 3 wickets in the last match. T Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

V Tokas

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Cummins and V Tokas. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. V Tokas has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 5 wickets in the last two matches. C de Silva is another good bowler for today's match.

GJS vs DG match captain and vice-captain choices

C Hemraj

C Hemraj is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Samp Army as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He smashed 74 runs in just 32 balls in the last match.

K O'Brien

K O'Brien is one of the most crucial picks from the Dubai Giants squad. He is in top notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 87 runs in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for GJS vs DG, 7th Match

V Tokas

C Hemraj

I Abdulla

K O'Brien

S Goswami

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: S Goswami, B Taylor

Batters: K O'Brien, C Hemraj

All-rounders: S Thakar, I Abdulla, T Perera

Bowlers: M Cummins, C de Silva, V Tokas, L Fletcher

Gujarat Samp Army vs Dubai Giants Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: S Goswami

Batters: K O'Brien, C Hemraj, K Vithanage

All-rounders: S Thakar, I Abdulla, D Kumar

Bowlers: M Cummins, S Trivedi, V Tokas, L Fletcher

