GJS vs DLR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Eliminator

The Eliminator match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Gujarat Samp Army (GJS) squaring off against Delhi Royals (DLR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Saturday, February 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GJS vs DLR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.
Delhi Royals have three win in five appearances. They secured a victory in their last match against Dubai Giants by 6 wickets. Gujarat Samp Army, too, have won three of their last five matches. They won their last match against Punjabi Sher by 8 wickets.
These two teams have played one head-to-head match. Gujarat Samp Army won that match by a massive margin of 8 wickets.
GJS vs DLR Match Details
The Eliminator match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 15 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 4:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GJS vs DLR, Eliminator Match
Date and Time: 15th February 2025, 4:00 PM IST
Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur
Pitch Report
The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between Chhattisgarh Warriors and Rajasthan Kings, where a total of 261 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.
GJS vs DLR Form Guide
GJS - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
DLR - Won 3 of their last 5 matches
GJS vs DLR Probable Playing XI
GJS Playing XI
No injury updates
Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Amitoze Singh, Prashant Gupta, Mausif Khan, Chaturanga de Silva, Saurin Thakar, Miguel Cummins, Subodh Bhati, Chirag Gandhi
DLR Playing XI
No injury updates
Shikhar Dhawan ©, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Punit Bisht (wk), Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Jerome Taylor, Praveen Gupta, Anureet Singh
GJS vs DLR Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
L Simmons
L Simmons is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 237 runs in the last four matches. C Gandhi is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
C Hemraj
C Hemraj and J Karia are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Hemraj is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 205 runs in the last five matches. A Perera is another good player for today's match.
All-rounders
D Gunathilaka
D Gunathilaka and S Thakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Gunathilaka is expected to bat in the top-order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 150 runs in the last five matches. T Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.
Bowlers
A Singh
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Singh and P Awana. Both bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. A Singh has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. B Sharma is another good bowler for today's match. He has taken 9 wickets in the last five matches.
GJS vs DLR match captain and vice-captain choices
L Simmons
L Simmons is one of the most crucial picks from Delhi Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 237 runs in the last four matches.
C Hemraj
C Hemraj is one of the most crucial picks from the Gujarat Samp Army squad. He is in top notch form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 205 runs in the last five matches.
5 Must-Picks for GJS vs DLR, Eliminator Match
C Hemraj
D Gunathilaka
L Simmons
T Perera
B Sharma
Gujarat Samp Army vs Delhi Royals Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.
Gujarat Samp Army vs Delhi Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: L Simmons, C Gandhi
Batters: J Karia, C Hemraj, A Perera
All-rounders: S Thakar, D Gunathilaka, T Perera
Bowlers: A Singh, P Awana, B Sharma
Gujarat Samp Army vs Delhi Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: L Simmons, C Gandhi
Batters: J Karia, C Hemraj, A Perera, R Taylor
All-rounders: D Gunathilaka, T Perera
Bowlers: A Singh, M Cummins, B Sharma
