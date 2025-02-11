GJS vs DLR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 11

The 11th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see the Gujarat Samp Army (GJS) go up against the Delhi Royals (DLR) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Tuesday, February 11. Ahead of the fixture, here's all you need to know about the GJS vs DLR Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

This is the inaugural season of the Legend 90 League. The Delhi Royals have won two of their last three matches. They won their last match against the Big Boys Unikari by eight wickets. The Gujarat Samp Army, on the other hand, have won one of their last three matches. They lost their last match to the Rajasthan Kings by 16 runs.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

GJS vs DLR Match Details

The 11th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 11 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to commnce at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Trending

GJS vs DLR, 11th Match

Date and Time: 11 February 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters. Fans can expect a high-scoring match with wickets falling in death overs. The last match played at this venue was between the Gujarat Samp Army and the Rajasthan Kings, where a total of 240 runs were scored at a loss of 11 wickets.

GJS vs DLR Form Guide

GJS - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

DLR - Won 2 of their last 3 matches

GJS vs DLR Probable Playing XI

GJS Playing XI

No injury updates

Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Amitoze Singh, Prashant Gupta, Mausif Khan, Chaturanga de Silva, Saurin Thakar, Miguel Cummins, Subodh Bhati, and Chirag Gandhi.

DLR Playing XI

No injury updates

Shikhar Dhawan ©, Lendl Simmons, Ross Taylor, Angelo Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Punit Bisht (wk), Bipul Sharma, Parvinder Awana, Jerome Taylor, Praveen Gupta, and Anureet Singh.

GJS vs DLR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

L Simmons

L Simmons is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 144 runs in the last two matches. S Goswami is another good wicketkeeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Dhawan

C Hemraj and S Dhawan are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. Dhawan is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 82 runs in the last three matches. A Perera is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

D Gunathilaka

D Gunathilaka and S Thakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Gunathilaka is expected to bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He has smashed 90 runs in the last three matches. T Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

P Awana

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Cummins and P Awana. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. P Awana has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has picked up three wickets in the last three matches. B Sharma is another good bowler for today's match.

GJS vs DLR match captain and vice-captain choices

L Simmons

K Simmons is one of the most crucial picks from the Delhi Royals as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 144 runs in the last two matches.

S Dhawan

S Dhawan is another crucial pick from the Delhi Royals squad. He is in excellent form and can once again smash a lot of runs at this venue. He will bat in the top order in today's match. He has smashed 82 runs in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for GJS vs DLR, 11th Match

C Hemraj

D Gunathilaka

S Dhawan

L Simmons

T Perera

Gujarat Samp Army vs Delhi Royals Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Delhi Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: L Simmons

Batters: S Dhawan, C Hemraj, A Perera

All-rounders: S Thakar, D Gunathilaka, T Perera

Bowlers: M Cummins, A Singh, P Awana, B Sharma

Gujarat Samp Army vs Delhi Royals Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: L Simmons

Batters: S Dhawan, C Hemraj, A Perera, C Gandhi

All-rounders: S Thakar, D Gunathilaka, T Perera, J Karia, L Singh

Bowlers: P Awana

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️