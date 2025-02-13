GJS vs PNS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Legend 90 League 2025, Match 15

The 15th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will see Gujarat Samp Army (GJS) squaring off against Punjabi Sher (PNS) at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Thursday, February 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GJS vs PNS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Punjabi Sher have won none of their last two matches. They lost their last match against Chattisgarh Warriors by 8 wickets. Meanwhile, Gujarat Samp Army, have won one of their last four matches. They won their last match of the season against Delhi Royals by 8 wickets.

These two teams have never played a head-to-head match.

GJS vs PNS Match Details

The 15th match of the Legend 90 League 2025 will be played on February 13 at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur. The game is set to take place at 7:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GJS vs PNS, 15th Match

Date and Time: 13th February 2025, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium, Raipur

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur is good for both batters and bowlers. Fans can expect a high scoring match with wickets falling in death overs.

The last match played at this venue was between Punjabi Sher and Chattisgarh Warriors, where a total of 203 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

GJS vs PNS Form Guide

GJS - Won 2 of their last 4 matches

PNS - Won 0 of their last 2 matches

GJS vs PNS Probable Playing XI

GJS Playing XI

No injury updates

Thisara Perera, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Chandrapaul Hemraj, Amitoze Singh, Prashant Gupta, Mausif Khan, Chaturanga de Silva, Saurin Thakar, Miguel Cummins, Subodh Bhati, Chirag Gandhi

PNS Playing XI

No injury updates

William Perkins (wk), Kennar Lewis, Narsingh Deonarine, Jesse Ryder, Danza Hyatt, Anand Singh, Robert Frylinck, Ayan Khan, Javon Searles, Jon-Russ Jaggesar, Ishwar Pandey, Dave Mohammed

GJS vs PNS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Gandhi

C Gandhi is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He is expected to bat in the top order and is in great form. He has smashed 125 runs in the last three matches. W Perkins is another good wicket-keeper option for today's match.

Batters

C Hemraj

C Hemraj and J Ryder are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. C Hemraj is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He has smashed 196 runs in the last four matches. N Deonarine is another good player for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

Anand Singh

Anand Singh and S Thakar are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. Anand Singh is expected to bat in the top order and bowl some overs in today's match. He smashed 41 runs in just 27 balls in the first match against Dubai Giants. T Perera is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Gordon

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are I Pandey and N Gordon. Both the bowlers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Gordon has an exceptional venue record and can once again take a lot of wickets. He has taken 3 wickets in the last two matches. C de Silva is another good bowler for today's match.

GJS vs PNS match captain and vice-captain choices

C Hemraj

C Hemraj is one of the most crucial picks from Gujarat Samp Army as the pitch is expected to support both bowlers and batters. He will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. He has smashed 196 runs in the last four matches.

T Perera

T Perera is another crucial pick from the Punjabi Sher squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the middle order in today's match. He has smashed 96 runs and taken 1 wicket in the last four matches.

5 Must-Picks for GJS vs PNS, 15th Match

C Hemraj

T Perera

J Ryder

C Gandhi

N Gordon

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Gandhi

Batters: J Ryder, C Hemraj, N Deonarine

All-rounders: S Thakar, T Perera, A Singh, Anand Singh, J Karia

Bowlers: N Gordon, I Pandey

Gujarat Samp Army vs Punjabi Sher Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Gandhi

Batters: J Ryder, C Hemraj

All-rounders: S Thakar, T Perera, J Searles, Anand Singh, J Karia

Bowlers: N Gordon, I Pandey, D Mohammed

