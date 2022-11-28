GKC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 9

The Gymkhana Club (GKC) will take on the Chhindwara Lions (CDL) in the ninth match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur on Tuesday, November 29. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GKC vs CDL Dream11 Fantasy prediction .

Both Gymkhana Club and Chhindwara Lions started their Jabalpur T20 Premier League campaigns with a loss. While Gymkhana lost to Samdariya Fighters by a huge 116-run margin, the Lions suffered an eight-wicket defeat at the hands of M.P. Sports.

GKC vs CDL Match Details, Jabalpur T20 Premier League

The ninth match of the Jabalpur T20 Premier League will be played on November 29 at the Ranital Stadium in Jabalpur. The match is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GKC vs CDL, Jabalpur T20 Premier League, Match 9

Date and Time: 29th November 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Ranital Stadium, Jabalpur

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

GKC vs CDL Pitch Report

The track at the Ranital Stadium has been competitive and a good contest between the bat and ball is expected. Spinners could prove decisive at the venue.

Last 5 matches (Jabalpur T20 Premier League)

Matches won by teams batting first: 3

Matches won by teams bowling first: 2

Average first-innings score: 158.6

Average second-innings score: 87

GKC vs CDL Form Guide (Jabalpur T20 Premier League)

Gymkhana Club: L

Chhindwara Lions: L

GKC vs CDL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Gymkhana Club injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Gymkhana Club Probable Playing 11

Vijay Thorat (wk), Sunil Kumar-II, Kapil Sorabh, Prince Sharma, Sanjay Bhaskar, Prabhat Chandra, Tushar Chaudhari, Naresh Dewasi, Navnath Zakane, Ganesh Wanjale, Sartaj Ansari.

Chhindwara Lions injury/team news

No major injury updates.

Chhindwara Lions Probable Playing 11

Ashu Kashyap, Aditya Kumar, Sumit Sharma, Pankaj Kumar, Harendra Kumar, Nitin Kumar, Pratik Gupta, Samad Azeem, Anuj Chaudhari, Nikhil Sharma, Ayush Tyagi.

GKC vs CDL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

V Chauhan (1 match, 20 runs, Strike Rate: 68.97)

V Chauhan could be a decent wicketkeeper choice for your GKC vs CDL Dream11 fantasy team. He scored 20 runs in the first game and will be looking to add to his tally today.

Top Batter pick

D Kumar (1 match, 1 wicket)

D Kumar picked up a wicket in the first match. However, he was expensive and conceded runs at an economy rate of 19.00.

Top All-rounder pick

A Kashyap (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 8.00)

A Kashyap bowled quite well and picked up a wicket in the opening match. He also kept things relatively tight and had an economy rate of eight.

Top Bowler pick

N Kumar (1 match, 1 wicket, Economy Rate: 7.50)

N Kumar was a standout bowler for his side in the first game as he scalped a wicket at an economy rate of 7.50.

GKC vs CDL match captain and vice-captain choices

S Kumar

S Kumar picked up a wicket at an incredible economy rate of 4.50 in the first match.

A Tyagi

A Tyagi was sensational with the bat in the opening game, scoring 42 runs with the help of five boundaries.

5 Must-picks with players stats for GKC vs CDL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats S Kumar 1 wicket A Tyagi 42 runs N Kumar 1 wicket V Chauhan 20 runs

GKC vs CDL match expert tips

Despite not showing enough in the first game, A Kumar could prove to be a must-have player in your GKC vs CDL fantasy team.

GKC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Head to Head League

Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: V Chauhan, A Chaudhari

Batters: S Kumar (c), D Kumar, A Kumar

All-rounders: A Tyagi (vc), A Kashyap, P Chandra

Bowlers: N Kumar, D Gulia, N Sharma

GKC vs CDL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 9, Grand League

Grand League

Wicketkeepers: V Chauhan, A Chaudhari

Batters: S Kumar, K Sorabhr, A Kumar (c)

All-rounders: A Tyagi, T Chaudhari, P Chandra

Bowlers: N Kumar (vc), D Gulia, N Sharma

