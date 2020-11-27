It is match number five of this Bangabandhu T20 2020 and Gazi Group Chattogram take on Gemcon Khulna at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka. While Gazi Group Chattogram have played just one game so far, Gemcon Khulna have played two.

Gemcon Khulna have won one and lost one so far. They started off with a last-over win against Fortune Barisal when they chased 153 with a ball to spare. In their second game against Minister Rajshahi, they scored just 146 and lost with 16 balls to spare. The Mahmudullah-led side will be aiming to get back to winning ways.

On the other hand, Gazi Group Chattogram won the only game they have played so far. They absolutely annihilated Beximo Dhaka in their first game as the Mohammad Mithun-led side shot them out for a mere 88 before chasing it down in just 8.3 overs. Gazi Group Chattogram will look to continue the good work and build some early momentum.

Squads to choose from

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur-ur-Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Shykat Ali, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rakibul Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mehedi Hasan

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Salman Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu

Predicted Playing XIs

Gazi Group Chattogram: Liton Das (wk), Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Mohammad Mithun (c), Shamsur Rahman, Mosaddek Hossain, Ziaur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Gemcon Khulna: Anamul Haque (wk), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (c), Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam

Match Details

Match: Gazi Group Chattogram vs Gemcon Khulna

Date: November 28th 2020, 1 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka is a good track to bat on. It is expected to be more of the same for this game as well. The average score batting first at this venue in T20s this year is 160. It is an afternoon game and dew will not come into play.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque, Liton Das, Shamim Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Shahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Shakib Al Hasan Vice-captain: Liton Das

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mosaddek Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Shoriful Islam, Shafiul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman

Captain: Soumya Sarkar Vice-captain: Shakib Al Hasan