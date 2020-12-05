GKH vs MRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu T20 2020 Match – December 6th, 2020

Gemcon Khulna take on Minister Group Rajshahi in the 14th match of the Bangabandhu T20 2020 competition

After a rather dismal start to their Bangabandhu T20 campaign, Gemcon Khulna have finally found their stride in the tournament. They have won two matches on the bounce, and with a net run rate of 0.594, they occupy the second position in the Bangabandhu T20 2020 points table.

Meanwhile, Minister Group Rajshahi had a stunning start in the Bangabandhu T20 2020 tournament with two convincing wins. However, their campaign has gone a bit off-track since then. They lost to Barishal by five wickets and fell short against Chattogram by a solitary run. Rajshahi also lost to Dhaka by six wickets and do not look to be in good shape right now.

Bangabandhu T20 Tournament: Squads to choose from

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain, Salman Hossain, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rishad Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Nazmul Islam Apu.

Minister Group Rajshahi

Anisul Islam Emon, Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan (WK), Farhad Reza, Rony Talukdar, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Arafat Sunny, Raqibul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Sunzamul Islam, Jaker Ali, Rejaur Rahman Raja.

Predicted Playing-11s

Gemcon Khulna

Jahurul Islam, Zakir Hasan (WK), Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah (C), Shamim Hossain, Ariful Haque, Shuvagata Hom, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Al-Amin Hossain.

Minister Group Rajshahi

Nazmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anisul Islam Emon, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Nurul Hasan Sohan (WK), Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain.

Match Details

Match: Gemcon Khulna vs Minister Group Rajshahi, Match 14

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 6th December, 2020, 6:00 PM IST.

Pitch Report

The pitch in the Bangabandhu T20 tournament is a sporting one. However, teams have struggled to score big or chase down tall targets. Both pacers and spinners have found something off the pitch.

Both sides may look to bowl first, as they have strong batting units. The average score on this pitch in the last ten Bangabandhu T20 games has been 137 runs, but both teams would consider 150 runs as a par score.

GKH vs MRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GKH vs MRA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shuvagata Hom, Fazle Mahmud, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Farhad Reza, Shahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud.

Captain: Mahedi Hasan. Vice-Captain: Shakib Al Hasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Shamim Hossain, Imrul Kayes, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan, Farhad Reza, Shahidul Islam, Mukidul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain.

Captain: Shahidul Islam. Vice-Captain: Nazmul Hossain Shanto.