GKH vs MRA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh T20 Match - Nov 26th, 2020

Match 3 of the Bangladesh T20 Cup is a mouth-watering clash between Gemcon Khulna and Minister Rajshahi at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium on Thursday.

Despite having the services of Shakib Al Hasan and Mahmudullah Riyad, Khulna had to rely on young all-rounder Ariful Haque to get them over the line with a stunning onslaught in the final over against Fortune Barishal. They will be eyeing an improved performance in this game, with much expected of their top-order batsmen Anamul Haque and Imrul Kayes.

Their opponents, Minister Rajshahi, were also able to get off to a winning start as Mehedi Hasan starred with both bat and ball. Despite not boasting of any genuine stars, Rajshahi have a decent roster, with the likes of Najmul Hossain Shanto and Fazle Mahmud adding much-needed balance to the side.

Rajshahi will head into this game as the underdogs against a star-studded Khulna side led by Mahmudullah Riyad. But both teams are more than capable of getting the win in what should be a cracking contest at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

Squads to choose from

Gemcon Khulna

Shakib Al Hasan , Mahmudullah Riyad, Imrul Kayes, Hasan Mahmud, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Al Amin Hossain, Shamim Patwary, Ariful Haque, Shafiul Haque, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Shahidul Islam, Rishad Hossain, Zakir Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu, Salman Hossain, Jahirul Islam

Minister Rajshahi

Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahedi Hasan, Nazmul Hossain Shanto, Quazi Nurul Hasan Sohan, Mohammad Ashraful, Farhad Reza, Arafat Sunny, Ebadat Hossain, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Rony Talukder, Anisul Emon, Rezaur Rahman, Jaker Ali Anik, Rakibul Hasan, Muqidul Islam Mugdho, Sunzamul Islam.

Predicted Playing 11

Gemcon Khulna

Anamul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad (C), Jahurul Islam, Ariful Haque, Shamim Hossain, Shahidul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain

Minister Rajshahi

Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Anisul Islam, Rony Talukdar, Mohd Ashraful, Fazle Mahmud, Nurul Hasan, Farhad Reza, Mahedi Hasan Rana, Mukidul Islam, Ebadot Hossain and Arafat Sunny

Match Details

Match: Gemcon Khulna vs Minister Rajshahi, Match 3

Date: 26th November 2020, at 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

As seen on the opening day, the pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla Stadium has been helpful for the bowlers due to some movement being available off the surface. The new-ball bowlers should get a fair amount of swing early on, and the batsmen will be wary of this.

With the pitch easing out a bit over the course of the game, the batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle and keep the scoreboard moving. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

GKH vs MRA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

GKH vs MRA Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Rony Talukdar, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Shahidul Islam, Shafiul Islam and Hasan Mahmud

Captain: Shakib al Hasan, Vice-Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nurul Hasan, Shamim Hossain, Jahurul Islam, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Fazle Mahmud, Mahedi Hasan, Shakib al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Ebadot Hossain, Shafiul Islam and Al-Amin Hossain

Captain: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah Riad