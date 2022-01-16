GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 23

Gladiators (GLA) will take on Challenger (CHA) in the 23rd match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Monday.

Gladiators have lost only a single game so far in the competition, winning six, while Challenger have won three of their seven matches. Gladiators opener Shabham Jadhav is a player to keep an eye on. In his last match, he put on 73 runs for the first wicket. So the team will once again expect him to provide a good start at the top of the order.

GLA vs CHA Probable Playing XIs

GLA XI

Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Manav Bedekar, Shalin Shah, Ram Bharwad, Rachesh Tandel, Vijay Halai, Harshil Prajapati, Abhishek Baria.

CHA XI

Dhruv N Patel, Aayush Rai (wk), Pratik Salunke, Pratik Ghodadra, Abhijit Kumar, Yatharth Gunchala, Rajveer Jadhav, Jay Chavda, Jainil Bhatt, Yashwardhan Singh (c), Jaypal Chad.

Match Details

Match: GLA vs CHA Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 23.

Date and Time: 17th January 2022; 09:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Alembic Ground is a balanced one, and has something for both bowlers and batters. The new ball could do a bit of damage early on, so batters will need to spend some time before playing their shots. Spinners could be crucial in the middle overs. Anything above 140 runs could be a par score.

Today’s GLA vs CHA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Passi: The keeper-batter has collected 187 runs in seven innings in the competition so far. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Shubham Jadhav: Jadhav has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gladiators. He has scored 293 runs at an average of 41.85 in seven games this season. That makes him a must-have in your GLA vs CHA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya: Malhar has been excellent with the ball this tournament, taking 14 wickets so far. He is yet to prove himself with the bat, though, but he is an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Yashwardhan Singh: He has done exceptionally well with the ball in the ongoing tournament, taking 12 wickets. Moreover, his batting prowess makes him an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Three best players to pick in GLA vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Shlok Desai (GLA): 446 points.

Pratik Ghodadra (CHA): 315 points.

Rajveer Jadhav (CHA): 230 points.

Key stats for GLA vs CHA Dream11 prediction team

Jainil Bhatt -- 7 wickets in seven games.

Aayush Rai – 146 runs in seven games; Batting average: 20.85.

Dhruv N Patel -- 234 runs in seven games; Batting average: 33.42.

GLA vs CHA Dream11 Prediction

GLA vs CHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Abhijit Kumar, Dhruv N Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadra, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Yashwardhan Singh.

GLA vs CHA Fantasy Suggestion Team 2 - 2022

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Amit Passi, Rajveer Jadhav, Dhruv N Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Jainil Bhatt, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Vijay Halai, Pratik Ghodadra, Yashwardhan Singh, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Shubham Jadhav.

