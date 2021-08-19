GLA vs DUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London One-Day Cup, Final

The final of the Royal London One-Day Cup 2021 has Glamorgan taking on Durham at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Thursday.
Durham have been the team to beat in the Royal London One-Day Cup with their power-packed batting unit firing on all cylinders. But they will come across a strong Glamorgan side boasting perhaps the best bowling unit in the Royal London One-Day Cup, paving the way for a cracking game in Nottingham.
GLA vs DUR Probable Playing 11 Today
GLA XI
Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Steven Reingold, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Andrew Salter, James Weighell, Lukas Carey and Michael Hogan
DUR XI
Graham Clark, Alex Lees, Scott Borthwick (c), David Bedingham, Cam Bancroft (wk), Sean Dickson, Liam Trevaskis, Luke Doneathy, Matt Salisbury, Chris Rushworth and Jack Campbell
Match Details
GLA vs DUR, Final, Royal London One-Day Cup 2021
Date and Time: August 19, 2021, at 5:30 PM IST
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Pitch Report
A high-scoring game beckons at Trent Bridge with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. Although there shouldn't be much movement with the new ball, the bowlers will look to vary their pace accordingly. The square boundaries will play into the hands of the batters, who will need to keep an eye out for the spinning deliveries. Both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 280 being a good total at the venue.
Today's GLA vs DUR Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
Cameron Bancroft: Although Cameron Bancroft hasn't really fired in the Royal London One-Day Cup, he has the skill and experience behind him. While Tom Cullen comes into the game on the back of a fifty, Bancroft's experience should give him the nod.
Batter
Kiran Carlson: Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson is due for a big score in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He is adept at playing both pace and spin, making him in a must-have in your GLA vs DUR Dream11 Fantasy team.
All-rounder
Scott Borthwick: Carlson's counterpart Scott Borthwick starred with both the bat and ball in the previous game, handing his side a crucial win against Surrey. Given the nature of the pitch, Borthwick will be key to Durham's fortunes in both departments.
Bowler
Michael Hogan: Star bowler Michael Hogan has been lethal with the new ball for Glamorgan. Although Trent Bridge hasn't been very helpful for the bowlers, Hogan's skills should come through for Glamorgan in today's high-octane clash.
Top 3 best players to pick in GLA vs DUR Dream11 prediction team
Graham Clark (DUR) - 828 points
Joe Cooke (GLA) - 727 points
Alex Lees (DUR) - 690 points
Important stats for GLA vs DUR Dream11 prediction team
Graham Clark: 606 runs in 8 Matches, Batting Average: 86.57
Michael Hogan: 15 wickets in 8 Matches, Bowl Average: 11.60
Alex Lees: 547 runs in 8 Matches, Batting Average: 78.14
GLA vs DUR Dream11 Prediction Today (Royal London One-Day Cup)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Hamish Rutherford, Kiran Carlson, Joe Cooke, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Michael Hogan, Chris Rushworth, Andrew Salter and Matt Salisbury
Captain: Kiran Carlson. Vice-captain: Graham Clark
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Cameron Bancroft, Graham Clark, Nick Selman, Kiran Carlson, Joe Cooke, Scott Borthwick, Liam Trevaskis, Michael Hogan, Luke Doneathy, Andrew Salter and Matt Salisbury
Captain: Scott Borthwick. Vice-captain: Kiran Carlson