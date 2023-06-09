GLA vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 9, 2023

Glamorgan will take on Essex at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff. This South Group Vitality Blast T20 match gets underway at 18:30 local time on Friday, June 9.

Glamorgan and Essex, both have eight points from six games so far, with four wins and two defeats each. With a slightly better Net Run Rate (NRR), Glamorgan are in fourth place in the table, just above Essex in fifth.

Glamorgan faced a heavy defeat in their last outing. Surrey posted a massive 236/2 total and won the match by 65 runs. For Glamorgan, Sam Northeast scored 76 off 54 but a lack of partnerships meant they could score only 171/8 in their 20 overs.

On the other hand, Essex are coming into the match on the back of a win. After winning back-to-back matches, they suffered a couple of consecutive defeats before they returned to winning ways in their last game. They won their latest Vitality encounter against Kent by four wickets with 10 balls remaining.

On that note, here are the top picks as captain or vice-captain for GLA vs ESS Dream11 prediction.

GLA vs ESS Sqauds for Today's match

Glamorgan

Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson(C), Sam Northeast, Billy Root, Ben Kellaway, Andy Gorvin, Prem Sisodiya, Ruaidhri Smith, Zain ul Hassan, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie Mcllroy, Collin Ingram, Chris Cooke (wk), Timm Van Der Gugten.

Essex

Simon Harmer (c), Feroze Khushi, Ben Alison, Michael-Kyle Pepper, Robin Das, Paul Walter, Matthew Critchley, Daniel Sams, William Buttleman (wk), Shane Snater, Sam Cook, Aron Nijjar, Josh Rymell, Tom Westley

#3 Colin Ingram (GLA) - 9 Credits

Glamorgan v Surrey - Vitality Blast

Colin Ingram has been one consistent batter for Glamorgan. With 274 runs in six matches at a strike rate above 163, he will be the key for the side on this batting wicket.

#2 Sam Cook (ESS) - 8 Credits

Hampshire v Essex Eagles - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Sam Cook is coming off a 4-wicket haul against Kent. He is one of the top wicket takers for Essex this season so far with 11 scalps from 6 matches and will play a key role for Essex in the match.

#1 Chris Cooke (GLA) - 9 Credits

Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Chris Cooke is another strong batter for Glamorgan who could be one of the top picks for GLA vs ESS Dream 11 predictions. He has already scored 264 runs in six games at a strike rate of 183.33 with a hundred and fifty to his name.

