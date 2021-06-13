GLA vs ESS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 13th, 2021

Glamorgan and Essex will lock horns at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast.

Glamorgan played out a thrilling match against Gloucestershire in their opening encounter of the season. Batting first, Gloucestershire posted 179/6 in 20 overs. In response, Marnus Labuschagne played an unbeaten 93-run knock but couldn’t help the team chase down the total. In the end, Glamorgan lost the match by four runs.

Meanwhile, Essex have had mixed results in their first two encounters of the season. They started the tournament on a high, defeating Somerset by three wickets. In their second encounter, they lost to Hampshire by 13 runs.

That said, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 fantasy team for the T20 Blast match between Glamorgan and Essex.

#3 James Neesham

Somerset CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

New Zealand all-rounder James Neesham started the tournament with a match-winning half-century against Somerset. Though he couldn’t live up to expectations with the ball, he was decent enough in the death overs against Hampshire.

He scored 28 runs in his club's second match of T20 Blast 2021. However, his knock wasn’t enough as the side ended up on the losing side. He is sure to get good chances with both bat and ball, and thus can be a good multiplier choice.

#2 Tom Westley

Derbyshire Falcons v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast Semi-Final

Essex opener Tom Westley is a promising batsman and can turn the game in favor of his side within a few overs. Though he couldn’t do well in the team’s season opener against Somerset, he was decent enough in the second game, playing a 44-run knock against Hampshire.

Westley is known for his attacking game right from the first ball and he will aim to maintain the same intensity in the upcoming encounter. His ability to strike the ball makes him a good captaincy material.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Glamorgan v Yorkshire - LV= Insurance County Championship

Glamorgan batsman Marnus Labuschagne was exceptional with the bat against Gloucestershire. He smacked an unbeaten 93-run knock but his innings went in vain as he didn’t get any support from his teammates.

With the ball, Labuschagne picked up one wicket from his two-overs spell. He is expected to get more overs in the further stages of the tournament.

With Labuschagne showing good form with both bat and ball, he is the best candidate to lead your Dream11 team.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava