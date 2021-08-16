GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Royal London Cup, Semi Final 1

Glamorgan will take on Essex in the first semi-final of the Royal London Cup at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Monday.

Glamorgan won Group 2 quite comfortably and will face Essex in their first semi-final at home. They have the upper hand at this venue where they have won three of their last four matches. Meanwhile, Essex defeated Yorkshire in the quarterfinals to book themselves a slot in the semis against Glamorgan.

GLA vs ESS Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

Hamish Rutherford, Nick Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, James Weighell, Joe Cooke, Tom Cullen (wk), Andrew Salter, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan

ESS XI

Josh Rymell, Alastair Cook, Tom Westley (c), Feroze Khushi, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, Adam Wheater, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Ben Allison

Match Details

GLA vs ESS, Royal London Cup Semi Final 1

Date and Time: 16th August, 2021, 3:30 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pacers are expected to wreak havoc in the first part of the match. Batters will find some assistance towards the latter stages when the track slows down but bowlers are expected to dominate the proceedings. The average first innings score here is 198.

Today’s GLA vs ESS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Adam Wheater has come up with some excellent knocks when needed the most. He is expected to prove pivotal here once again.

Batsmen

Tom Westley is also expected to play a crucial role with the bat in hand. He has amassed 343 runs.

Sir Alastair Cook has displayed his immense abilities in the competition and despite his age, continues to exude class and grace while batting. He has scored 387 runs in nine innings at an average of 55.28.

All-rounders

Ryan ten Doeschate is one of those all-rounders who can change the course of a match almost single-handedly. He has been in blistering form all season and can be considered the captaincy choice for the GLA vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Team.

Bowlers

Simon Harmer is expected to lead the line once again for Essex. He has picked up 15 wickets in just six matches!

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Simon Harmer (ESS) – 780 points

Tom Westley (ESS) – 692 points

Ryan ten Doeschate (ESS) – 573 points

Alastair Cook (ESS) – 527 points

Joe Cooke (GLA) – 508 points

Important stats for GLA vs ESS Dream11 prediction team

Nick Selman: 326 runs

Alastair Cook: 387 runs

Tom Westley: 343 runs and 6 wickets

Simon Harmer: 113 runs and 15 wickets

Michael Hogan: 14 wickets

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Adam Wheater, Tom Westley, Alastair Cook, Nick Selman, Josh Rymell, Ryan ten Doeschate, Joe Cooke, Steven Reingold, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Michael Hogan

Captain: Tom Westley, Vice-Captain: Ryan ten Doeschate

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Adam Wheater, Tom Westley, Alastair Cook, Nick Selman, Hamish Rutherford, Ryan ten Doeschate, Joe Cooke, Steven Reingold, Simon Harmer, Aron Nijjar, Michael Hogan

Captain: Simon Harmer, Vice-Captain: Joe Cooke

Edited by Diptanil Roy