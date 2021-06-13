GLA vs ESS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's T20 Blast Match - June 13, 2021

Glamorgan Cricket will lock horns with the Essex Eagles in a T20 Blast fixture at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

Glamorgan Cricket, who will be playing their second T20 Blast 2021 game, lost their opening game to Gloucestershire Cricket by four runs. They will be eager to win today's match and open their account in T20 Blast.

The Essex Eagles, on the other hand, have won one out of their two T20 Blast matches and are currently fourth in the South Group points table. They lost their last game against the Hampshire Hawks by 13 runs.

Squads to choose from

Glamorgan Cricket

Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Chris Cooke (C & WK), Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Callum Taylor, Michael Neser and James Weighell.

Essex Eagles

Tom Westley, William Buttleman (WK), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Simon Harmer (C), Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, James Porter, Aaron Beard, Shane Snater and Varun Chopra.

Probable Playing XIs

Glamorgan Cricket

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Daniel Douthwaite, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya.

Essex Eagles

Simon Harmer (C), Tom Westley, William Buttleman (WK), Michael-Kyle Pepper, Paul Walter, Ryan ten Doeschate, James Neesham, Aron Nijjar, Jack Plom, Samuel Cook, James Porter.

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan Cricket vs Essex Eagles

Date & Time: 13th June 2021, 07:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Sophia Gardens is overall a flat batting one, where the batsmen will get full value for their shots. The track remains true for the entire match, with anything above 180 being a good first innings score at the venue.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs ESS)

GLA vs ESS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: William Buttleman, Colin Ingram, Tom Westley, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, David Lloyd, Timm van der Gugten, James Porter, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: David Lloyd.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: William Buttleman, Tom Westley, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, James Neesham, Simon Harmer, Andrew Salter, David Lloyd, Timm van der Gugten, James Porter, Samuel Cook.

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Simon Harmer.

