GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 5

The Gladiators (GLA) will be up against the Fighters (FIG) in the fifth match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Saturday.

The Gladiators will head into the match high on confidence after winning their opening Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 fixture against the Stallions by seven wickets. They are currently atop the points table. The Fighters, on the other hand, fell 19 runs short in their opening Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 game against the Warriors.

GLA vs FIG Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

Malhar Ghewariya (C), Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav (WK), Kinit Patel, Manav Bedekar, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Sachin Jha, Rachesh Tandel, Vijay Halai, Shalin Shah.

FIG XI

M Tufel Jilani (C & WK), Bhavishya Patel, Aayush Shirke, Priyanshu Bhoite, Harsh Ghalimatte, Krutarth Mewada, Atharva Joshi, Prince Prajapati, Kartik Bharwad, Raj Limbani, Rushabh Jain.

Match Details

GLA vs FIG, Match 5, Baroda T20 Challenge 2022

Date and Time: 8th January 2022, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Alembic Ground is a sporting one where the batters will get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, the pacers will also find some movement with the new ball. Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 134 runs.

Today’s GLA vs FIG Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

M Tufel Jilani: Jilani failed to perform with the bat in the last match. But he is a quality batter who can score some quick-fire runs at the top of the order.

Batters

Kinit Patel: Patel scored 44 runs at a strike rate of close to 170 against the Stallions.

Atharva Joshi: Joshi is a top-quality batter who can anchor the innings pretty well. He scored 30 runs at a strike rate of 90.9 against the Warriors.

All-rounders

Prince Prajapati: Prajapati can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in the upcoming match. He scalped three wickets at an economy rate of 6.5 against the Warriors.

Shlok Desai: Desai impressed everyone with his all-round performance in the last match, scoring 41 runs at a strike rate of 120.6 and picking up a wicket as well. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Shalin Shah: Shah bowled exceptionally well against Stallions, picking up three wickets at an economy rate of just 5.8.

Rushabh Jain: Jain picked up a wicket in the last match. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Shalin Shah (GLA) - 107 points

Prince Prajapati (FIG) - 86 points

Shlok Desai (GLA) - 82 points

Kinit Patel (GLA) - 73 points

Malhar Ghewariya (GLA) - 58 points

Important Stats for GLA vs FIG Dream11 prediction team

Shlok Desai: 41 runs and 1 wicket in 1 match; SR - 120.6 and ER - 7.0

Kinit Patel: 44 runs in 1 match; SR - 169.2

Priyanshu Bhoite: 32 runs in 1 match; SR - 139.1

Shalin Shah: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 5.8

Prince Prajapati: 3 wickets in 1 match; ER - 6.5

GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction Today (Baroda T20 Challenge 2022)

GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction - Baroda T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Atharva Joshi, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Bhavishya Patel, Prince Prajapati, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Raj Limbani, Rushabh Jain, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Shlok Desai. Vice-captain: Bhavishya Patel.

GLA vs FIG Dream11 Prediction - Baroda T20 Challenge

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Tufel Jilani, Priyanshu Bhoite, Kinit Patel, Rachesh Tandel, Bhavishya Patel, Harsh Ghalimatte, Harshil Prajapati, Shlok Desai, Vijay Halai, Rushabh Jain, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Kinit Patel. Vice-captain: Shlok Desai.

Edited by Samya Majumdar