GLA vs GLO Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today’s T20 Blast Match - June 10th, 2021

Glamorgan will take on Gloucestershire in the fifth match of the T20 Blast on Thursday.

Glamorgan, who finished fifth in the T20 Blast last season, will be led by Chris Cooke in the current campaign. While Irish batsman Andrew Balbirnie was the top-scorer for the side with 255 runs at an average of 36.42, Dutch all-rounder Timm van der Gugten picked up the most wickets (14) for Glamorgan last year. Colin Ingram, who missed T20 Blast 2020, could prove to be the most important player for Glamorgan this time around.

Gloucestershire, on the other hand, managed to reach the semi-finals of the T20 Blast last season. With 399 runs at an average of 44.33, Ian Cockbain was their highest run-scorer last season. David Payne, meanwhile, picked up 16 wickets to finish as Gloucestershire's leading wicket-taker in T20 Blast 2020.

Squads to choose from:

Glamorgan

Chris Cooke (C & WK), Kiran Carlson, Callum Taylor, Andrew Balbirnie, Billy Root, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Prem Sisodiya, Colin Ingram, Marnus Labuschagne, Nicholas Selman, David Lloyd, Michael Neser, Joe Cooke, Roman Walker, Ruaidhri Smith, Michael Hogan, Kames Weighell, Jamie Mcllroy, Alex Horton

Gloucestershire

Miles Hammond, Chris Dent, Ian Cockbain, Ryan Higgins, James Bracey (WK), Jack Taylor (C), George Scott, Graeme van Buuren, Tom Smith, David Payne, Matt Taylor, George Hankins, Kraigg Brathwaite, Tom Price, Benny Howell, Olivier Price, Tom Lace, Daniel Worrall, Harry Hankins, Jared Warner, Josh Shaw

Predicted Playing XIs

Glamorgan

Colin Ingram, Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Marnus Labuschagne, David Lloyd, Chris Cooke (C & WK) Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Timm van der Gugten, Ruaidhri Smith, Prem Sisodiya

Gloucestershire

Glenn Phillips (WK), Graeme van Buurem, Ian Cockbain, Chris Dent, Jack Taylor (C), Ryan Higgins, Benny Howell, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Tom Smith, Matt Taylor

Match Details

Match: Glamorgan vs Gloucestershire, 5th Match

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Date and Time: 10th June, 2021, 11:00 PM IST

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff generally favors the batsmen, who will find it easy to play shots on the up as the ball comes nicely on to the bat. The average first innings score at the venue is 165 runs and both sides would ideally like to bat first.

T20 Blast Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (GLA vs GLO)

GLA vs GLO Dream11 Tips - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Glenn Phillips, Marnus Labuschagne, Ian Cockbain, Colin Ingram, David Lloyd, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Timm van der Gugten

Captain: Marnus Labuschagne. Vice-captain: Glenn Phillips

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Glenn Phillips, Marnus Labuschagne, Ian Cockbain, Colin Ingram, Andrew Salter, Benny Howell, Ryan Higgins, Michael Neser, David Payne, Josh Shaw, Timm van der Gugten

Captain: Colin Ingram. Vice-captain: Michael Neser

