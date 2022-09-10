GLA vs GZC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10 2022, Match 9

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on the Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club (GZC) in the ninth match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare on Saturday, September 10. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GLA vs GZC Dream11 prediction.

The Gladiators started their Zimbabwe T10 2022 campaign with a 40-run defeat at the hands of the Lions. However, they bounced back strongly and beat the Takashinga Patriots II by 43 runs. The Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club, meanwhile, have played just one game, beating the Takashinga Patriots II by 55 runs.

GLA vs GZC Match Details, Zimbabwe T10 2022

The ninth match of the Zimbabwe T10 2022 between the Gladiators and the Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club will be played on September 10 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 6:10 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLA vs GZC, Match 9, Zimbabwe T10 2022

Date & Time: September 10th 2022, 6:10 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

GLA vs GZC Pitch Report

The track at the Harare Sports Club has been an excellent one to bat on. Teams have regularly racked up big scores at the venue, with the average first-innings score after six Zimbabwe T10 2022 games being 106 runs.

Matches won by teams batting first: 4

Matches won by teams bowling first: 1

Average 1st-innings score: 106

Average 2nd-innings score: 73

GLA vs GZC Probable Playing 11 today

Gladiators team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Gladiators Probable Playing XI: Tatenda Matimbe Marshall, Malcolm Chikuwa, Saleem Nihute, Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Wesley Madhevere, Lennox Chando, Leeroy Masenga (wk), Naison Mare, Pharse Mukabeta, Tinashe Chimbambo.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Costa Koliat Zhou (c), Nelson Chimbirimbiri, Sydney Murombo, George Matanga, Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Tawanda Mhere, Tinotenda Chiwara, Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Luke Jongwe, Daniel Jakiel.

Today’s GLA vs GZC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Richmond Mutumbami (1 match, 28 runs)

Richmond Mutumbami batted well in GZC’s first encounter of the competition, scoring 28 off 17 balls with the help of four boundaries.

Top Batter Pick

Tadiwanashe Marumani (1 match, 39 runs)

Tadiwanashe Marumani looked in excellent touch in the last game. He smashed 39 off 18 balls in a knock that was studded with five fours and two sixes.

Top All-rounder Pick

Tatenda Matimbe Marshall (2 matches, 2 wickets)

Tatenda Matimbe Marshall hasn't done much with the bat, but has been effective on the bowling front. He has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 6.00.

Top Bowler Pick

Owen Muzondo (2 matches, 19 runs, 2 wickets)

Owen Muzondo has contributed with both the bat and ball in the Zimbabwe T10 2022. He has scored 19 runs while striking at 158.33 and has taken two wickets at an economy of 8.00.

GLA vs GZC match captain and vice-captain choices

Malcolm Chikuwa (2 matches, 4 wickets)

Malcolm Chikuwa is yet to fire on the batting front, but has been superb with the ball, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.75.

Sydney Murombo (1 match, 5 wickets)

Sydney Murombo has been in excellent form, returning with stunning figures of 5/6 from two overs. He will be a key bowler for GZC today.

5 Must-picks with player stats for GLA vs GZC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Sydney Murombo 5 wickets in 1 match Malcolm Chikuwa 4 wickets in 2 matches Richmond Mutumbami 28 runs in 1 match Tadiwanashe Marumani 39 runs in 1 match Owen Muzondo 19 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

GLA vs GZC match expert tips

Top-order batters like Richmond Mutumbami and Tadiwanashe Marumani will be key picks for the GLA vs GZC match. Meanwhile, the likes of Sydney Murombo and Malcolm Chikuwa have been amongst the wickets and could be the top captaincy picks.

GLA vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

GLA vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Lennox Chando

All-rounders: Wesley Madhevere, Costa Koliat Zhou, Tatenda Matimbe Marshall, Malcolm Chikuwa (c)

Bowlers: Sydney Murombo (vc), Masimba Marovatsanga, Owen Muzondo

GLA vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

GLA vs GZC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Richmond Mutumbami

Batters: Tony Munyonga, Tadiwanashe Marumani (c), Lennox Chando, Naison Mare

All-rounders: Luke Jongwe, Tatenda Matimbe Marshall, Malcolm Chikuwa

Bowlers: Sydney Murombo, George Matanga, Owen Muzondo (vc)

