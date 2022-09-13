GLA vs HKC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 17

The Gladiators (GLA) will take on the Harare King Cricket Club (HKC) in the 17th match of the Zimbabwe T10 at the Harare Sports Club on Tuesday, September 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the GLA vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy prediction and today's probable playing XIs.
Harare King Cricket Club were recently defeated by Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club after winning three games in a row. They failed to chase down the 137-run target and were defeated by a 41-run margin. They are currently second in the points table with six points.
The Gladiators also lost to the Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club. Their batting is the main concern, and they have only one win in three games.
GLA vs HKC Match Details Zimbabwe T10
The 17th Zimbabwe T10 match will be placed on September 13 at the Harare Sports Club. The game is scheduled to begin at 3:50 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GLA vs HKC, Zimbabwe T10, Match 17
Date and Time: September 13, 2022, 03:50 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare
Live Streaming: Fancode
GLA vs HKC Pitch Report
The pitch at Harare Sports Club will allow for good match play and will make it easier for batters. The surface will not provide much assistance to bowlers, and wicket-taking will be difficult.
Last 5 matches at this ground
Matches won by batting first: 2
Matches won by bowling first: 3
Average first-innings score: 95
Average second-innings score: 88
GLA vs HKC Form Guide
Gladiators: LWL
Harare King Cricket Club: LWWW
GLA vs HKC probable playing 11s for today’s match
Gladiators injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Gladiators Probable Playing 11
Tatenda Matimbe (c), Malcom Chikuwha, Saleem Nihute, Owen Muzondo, Masimba Marovatsanga, Wesley Madhevere, Lennox Chando, Leeroy Masenga (wk), Naison Mare, Pharse Mukabeta, Tinashe Chimbambo.
Harare King Cricket Club injury/team news
No major injury updates.
Harare King Cricket Club Probable Playing 11
Sikandar Raza (c), Faraz Akram, Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Saad Khan (wk), Brad Evans, Tarisai Musakanda, Ahsan Ali, Simbarashe Haukoz, Manson Chikowero, Alex Falao.
GLA vs HKC Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Saad Khan-I (33 runs in four matches, S.R : 198.13)
Saad bats in the lower order and has scored 33 runs at a strike rate of 198.12 in four games, making him a safe bet in the wicket-keeper section.
Top Batter Pick
Johnathan Campbell (36 runs & Six wickets in two matches, Average: 3.16)
He is well-known for his hard-hitting length ball and has a lot of experience in the format. He has scalped six wickets while scoring useful runs in the middle order in three games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Sikandar Raza (116 runs & four wickets in four matches, Average: 29.00)
Sikandar has done well in the ongoing competition due to his wide-ranging playing and aggressive approach. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He has amassed 126 runs and is second in the most runs chart, while also taking four wickets in as many games.
Top Bowler Pick
Manson Chikowero (Four wickets in two matches, E.R: 9.75)
He is one of his team's most successful bowlers and continues to lead HKC's bowling attack. He has picked up four wickets at an economy rate of 9.75 in two games in the tournament.
GLA vs HKC match captain and vice-captain choices
Malcom Chickuwha
He has picked up five wickets at an average of 12.00 in three games. Given his current form, he will be an excellent choice for the captaincy and will rack up a lot of points in this game.
Cephas Zhuwao
He is another top performer on his team who has been consistent. He has scored 74 runs at an average of 18.50 in four games, making him a strong candidate for the vice-captaincy role in your GLA vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy team.
5 Must-picks with player stats for GLA vs HKC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
GLA vs HKC match expert tips 17th match
Tatenda Matimbe's bowling performances have been impressive in the ongoing tournament. He has picked up four wickets at an average of 10.00 in three games and could be a valuable addition to your fantasy team.
GLA vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17th, Head to Head League
Wicketkeeper: Saad Khan
Batters: Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Naison Mare
All-Rounders: Tatenda Matimbe, Malcom Chikuwha, Sikandar Raza
Bowlers: Faraz Akram, Manson Chikowero, Masimba Marovatsanga, Owen Muzondo
GLA vs HKC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17th, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Saad Khan
Batters: Cephas Zhuwao, Johnathan Campbell, Lennox Chando
All-Rounders: Tatenda Matimbe, Malcom Chikuwha, Sikandar Raza, Wesley Madhevere
Bowlers: Manson Chikowero, Masimba Marovatsanga, Owen Muzondo