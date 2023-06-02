GLA vs KET Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – June 2, 2023

As the T20 Blast 2023 progresses, another exciting South Group fixture awaits on June 2, with Glamorgan (GLA) and Kent (KET) set to battle it out at 11 pm IST at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

In the current standings of the South Group, there is not a significant difference between Kent and Glamorgan. Kent currently hold the fifth position, while Glamorgan sit just one spot ahead in fourth place.

Kent, having played three matches so far, have managed to secure a solitary victory. While their win-loss ratio may not be ideal, they are eager to bounce back and improve their position in the standings. With a net run rate of 0.072, Kent will look to enhance their performances and make a stronger impact in the upcoming matches.

On the other hand, Glamorgan have had a slightly better start, winning two out of their three matches. This has helped them secure the fourth position in the South Group standings. With a more favorable NRR of 0.210, Glamorgan will aim to build on their positive momentum and further climb up the rankings as the tournament progresses.

Based on the performances players from each side have demonstrated so far, here are the captain/vice-captain choices for the GLA vs KET Dream11 team.

GLA vs KET Squad for Today's Match

Glamorgan squad

Callum Taylor, Kiran Carlson, Billy Root, Andy Gorvin, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Zainul Hassan, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, Dan Douthwaite, Eddie Byrom

Kent squad

Sam Billings (C), Wes Agar, Arafat Bhuiyan, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Alex Blake, Jordan Cox, Joe Denly, Joey Evison, Michael Hogan, Jack Leaning, George Linde, Tawanda Muyeye, Grant Stewart

#3 Michael Hogan (KET) - 7.5 Credits

Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Kent's Michael Hogan could be an ideal choice for the vice-captaincy role in the GLA vs KET Dream11 team. Just after Dan Douthwaite in the bowling rankings, Hogan has taken seven wickets in 11 overs across three matches.

His best figures of 3/13 demonstrate his ability to pick up crucial breakthroughs and restrict the opposition's scoring. With an average of 13.00 and an economy rate of 8.27, Hogan has been a consistent wicket-taker.

#2 Chris Cooke (GLA) - 7.5 Credits

Glamorgan v Hampshire Hawks - Vitality T20 Blast

Chris Cooke of Glamorgan could be another excellent choice for the captaincy role in the GLA vs KET Dream11 team. He has displayed exceptional batting performances in the T20 Blast 2023.

In the three matches he has played, Cooke has scored an impressive total of 156 runs at an outstanding average of 78.00. His highest score of 113* showcases his ability to play impactful innings and provide stability to the Glamorgan batting line-up.

#1 Dan Douthwaite (GLA) - 8.5 Credits

Glamorgan v Surrey - Vitality Blast

Dan Douthwaite, representing Glamorgan, could be an ideal choice for the captaincy role in the GLA vs KET Dream11 team. In the three matches he has played so far, Douthwaite has taken seven wickets in 11 overs, with his best figures being 4/23.

With an average of 12.85 and an economy rate of 8.18, Douthwaite has proved himself to be a reliable wicket-taker.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's GLA vs KET Dream11 contest? Chris Cooke Michael Hogan 0 votes