GLA vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s English T20 Blast match – July 2, 2023

The 123rd match of the Vitality T20 Blast, 2023 is scheduled to take place between Glamorgan and Middlesex at Sophia Gardens, on Sunday, July 2, beginning at 07.00 pm IST.

Middlesex just had a victory in their most recent game. As Essex put 225 runs on the board, their bowlers found it difficult to control the scoring tempo. Then, with two wickets in hand, Middlesex's batters stepped up as they chased down the target.

Glamorgan, meanwhile, lost their previous encounter against Hampshire in D/L method. Hampshire finished their innings on 97/2 after being sent to bat first. The Glamorgan batters then faltered as they managed to score 54 in their 5 overs and lost the game by 21 runs.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the GLA vs MID game.

Squads for GLA vs MID

Glamorgan squad

Kiran Carlson (c), Billy Root, Andy Gorvin, Tom Bevan, Sam Northeast, Ruaidhri Smith, Andrew Salter, Will Smale, Prem Sisodiya, Peter Hatzoglou, Jamie McIlroy, Colin Ingram, Chris Cooke, and Timm van der Gugten.

Middlesex

Stephen Eskinazi (c), Martin Andersson, Joe Cracknell, Thilan Walallawita, Jack Davies, Josh De Caires, Nathan Fernandes, Ethan Bamber, Ryan Higgins, Max Holden, Luke Hollman, Pieter Malan, Toby Roland-Jones, and John Simpson.

#3 Sam Northeast (GLA) – 7.5 credits

Glamorgan v Surrey CCC - Vitality Blast T20

Glamorgan's Sam Northeast had a strong game against Sussex. At the top of the order, he scored 44 from 30 balls, giving his team a strong start as they chased 183. Before leaving the game in the eleventh over, he hit two sixes and three fours.

Northeast is an important batter for Glamorgan. In the forthcoming GLA vs MID match, he will try to stand up against Middlesex as a prolific run scorer for Glamorgan in the domestic circuit.

#2 Max Holden (MID) - 8 credits

Somerset CCC v Middlesex - Vitality Blast T20

Max Holden from Middlesex may be one of the top captains' options for the GLA vs MID Dream11 team. He has scored 415 runs for the team thus far, including two fifty-run innings and one unbeaten 121, all at a strike rate of 183.

Holden must contribute with the bat because the top order makes up a large portion of any team's hitting.

#1 Stephen Eskinazi (MID) – 8.5 Credits

Middlesex v Sussex Sharks - Vitality Blast T20

Middlesex captain, Stephen Eskinazi, has contributed consistently to his team so far this year. With 424 runs at a strike rate of 147.22 and four half-centuries, including an unbeaten 94. He is their second-highest run-scorer. He'll be asked to lead the side from the front once more.

He thus becomes your first option for captain in your GLA vs MID dream11 squad with ease.

