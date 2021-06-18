GLA vs MID Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 18th, 2021

Glamorgan will face Middlesex in their upcoming T20 Blast 2021 fixture.

Both teams have won only one out of the four matches they have played thus far. But owing to a better run rate, Glamorgan find themselves in sixth place on the points table while Middlesex remain at rock bottom. Both teams will try to bring forth their best game and get a much-needed win.

On that note, here are three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the T20 Blast match between Glamorgan and Middlesex.

#3 Joe Cracknell

Hampshire v Middlesex - T20 Vitality Blast 2020

Middlesex's top-order batsman Joe Cracknell has been amongst runs in the last two matches. Against Hampshire, he piled up a well-made 77 off just 43 balls and helped Middlesex win their only game. Later on, against Gloucestershire in the last match, the 21-year-old scored 67 runs off 41 balls, but it went in vain.

Cracknell is in fine form in the ongoing edition of the T20 Blast. One can expect him to continue scoring in bulk for his side, though his teammates haven't managed to support him so far.

#2 Nicholas Selman

Glamorgan opener Nicholas Selman is a key player for the club in the top order. He is responsible for providing his team with a flying start and has accumulated 122 runs so far in the T20 Blast 2021.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

2021 Sheffield Shield Final - QLD v NSW: Day 4

The Australian maverick has been in superb form lately. He is the third-highest run-getter in T20 Blast 2021 so far. Labuschagne has amassed 248 runs with the bat at an eye-popping average of 80 and a strike rate of over 140.

The Aussie has also been able to bother batsmen with his notorious leg breaks more often than not and has picked up six wickets so far.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee