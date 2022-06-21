GLA vs MID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 Blast 2022 Match

The South Group of the T20 Blast 2022 will see Middlesex (MID) take on Glamorgan (GLA) at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Tuesday, 21 June.

Glamorgan come into the game on the back of a big win over Sussex, courtesy of a fine bowling performance. They will look to sustain their newfound momentum against Middlesex, who have blown hot and cold this season. They have a youthful squad, with the likes of Martin Andersson and Luke Hollman standing out for them. But against Glamorgan, Middlesex will bank on their star captain Stephen Eskinazi to lead from the front. A loss could be catastrophic for either team in the race for the knockout spots, paving the way for an entertaining game of cricket at the Sophia Gardens.

GLA vs MID Probable Playing 11 Today

MID XI

Steve Eskinazi (c), Max Holden, Joe Cracknell, Jack Davies, Martin Andersson, John Simpson (wk), Luke Hollman, Chris Green, Thilan Walallawita, Jason Behrendorff and Tom Helm.

GLA XI

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Edward Byrom, Daniel Douthwaite, Alex Horton (wk), James Weighell, Michael Neser, Andrew Salter and Prem Sisodiya.

Match Details

GLA vs MID, T20 Blast 2022, South Group

Date and Time: 21st June 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

A competitive track beckons at the Sophia Gardens, with there being ample help available for the pacers early on. As the match progresses, the pitch should ease out and allow the batters to play their strokes freely. The spinners will have a say in the middle overs, but the dimensions of the ground could go against them. Wickets in hand will be crucial, with both teams likely to prefer chasing upon winning the toss.

Today’s GLA vs MID Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

John Simpson: John Simpson is an explosive batter who can score quick runs in the backend of the innings. The southpaw can clear the boundary at will and can shift gears seamlessly. With Simpson in decent form coming into the game, he is a good addition to your GLA vs MID Dream11 fantasy team.

Batter

Sam Northeast: Sam Northeast has been a revelation for Glamorgan, scoring over 250 runs at the top of the order. He has anchored the innings well, with the likes of David Lloyd and Colin Ingram complementing him perfectly. With Northeast capable of scoring big runs, he is one to watch out for in this game.

All-rounder

Martin Andersson: Martin Andersson is one of the most promising youngsters in the competition, impressing with both the bat and ball this season. While he has been used as a floater in the batting line-up, Andersson has been Middlesex's go-to bowler in the middle and death overs. With his skill-set bound to have a say today, he can be backed to make an impact for Middlesex.

Bowler

Michael Neser: Michael Neser was the star of the show in the previous game for Glamorgan as they got the better of Sussex. The Aussie used his new ball prowess to good effect, picking up key wickets in the powerplay overs. With Neser adding value with the bat as well, he is a must-have in your GLA vs MID Dream11 fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in GLA vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Steve Eskinazi (MID)

Colin Ingram (GLA)

Important stats for GLA vs MID Dream11 prediction team

Steve Eskinazi - 312 runs in 10 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 31.20

Sam Northeast - 291 runs in 9 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 41.57

Martin Andersson - 17 wickets in 10 T20 Blast 2022 matches, Average: 17.82

GLA vs MID Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 Blast 2022)

GLA vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - T20 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: John Simpson, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Stephen Eskinazi, Joe Cracknell, Michael Neser, Martin Andersson, Daniel Douthwaite, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Helm and James Weighell.

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Sam Northeast.

GLA vs MID Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - T20 Blast.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: John Simpson, Colin Ingram, Sam Northeast, Stephen Eskinazi, Max Holden, Michael Neser, Martin Andersson, David Lloyd, Jason Behrendorff, Tom Helm and Prem Sisodiya.

Captain: Stephen Eskinazi. Vice-captain: Colin Ingram.

