GLA vs NORS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe, Match 10

The 10th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will see Glamorgan (GLA) squaring off against Northerns (NORS) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Tuesday (March 14).

Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLA vs NORS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Glamorgan have won all of their last four matches of the season. Northerns, on the other hand, have won none of their last four matches. Northerns will give it their all to win the match, but Glamorgan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GLA vs NORS Match Details

The 10th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will be played on March 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLA vs NORS, Match 10

Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks pretty well-balanced. Assistance for both batters and bowlers is expected on this green pitch. The match played on this pitch was between Glamorgan and Southerns, where a total of 583 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.

GLA vs NORS Form Guide

GLA - W W W W

NORS - L L L L

GLA vs NORS Probable Playing XI

GLA Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Cooke (wk), Alex Horton, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Tom Bevan, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy

NORS Playing XI

No injury updates

Wesley Madhevere (c), Nkosana Mpofu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Tony Munyonga, Shingi Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava

GLA vs NORS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Cooke

C Cooke is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Mayavo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

T Bevan

S Northeast and T Bevan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Ervine played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Douthwaite

R Burl and D Douthwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Madhevere is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

P Sisodiya

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodiya and A Ndlovu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J McIlroy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GLA vs NORS match captain and vice-captain choices

D Douthwaite

D Douthwaite will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

P Sisodiya

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Sisodiya the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GLA vs NORS, Match 8

C Ervine

S Northeast

R Burl

P Sisodiya

D Douthwaite

Glamorgan vs Northerns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Glamorgan vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: N Mayavo

Batters: T Bevan, K Carlson, D Lloyd

All-rounders: R Burl, D Douthwaite, F Akram

Bowlers: J Mcilroy, A Salter, P Sisodiya, A Ndlovu

Glamorgan vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Cooke

Batters: S Northeast, K Carlson, C Ervine

All-rounders: R Burl, D Douthwaite

Bowlers: J Mcilroy, A Salter, P Sisodiya, A Ndlovu, T Van Der Gugten

