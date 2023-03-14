GLA vs NORS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XI and Pitch Report for DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe, Match 10

The 10th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will see Glamorgan (GLA) squaring off against Northerns (NORS) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Tuesday (March 14).
Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLA vs NORS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.
Glamorgan have won all of their last four matches of the season. Northerns, on the other hand, have won none of their last four matches. Northerns will give it their all to win the match, but Glamorgan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.
GLA vs NORS Match Details
The 10th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will be played on March 14 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 12:45 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
GLA vs NORS, Match 10
Date and Time: March 14, 2023, 12:45 PM IST
Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe
Pitch Report
The pitch looks pretty well-balanced. Assistance for both batters and bowlers is expected on this green pitch. The match played on this pitch was between Glamorgan and Southerns, where a total of 583 runs were scored at a loss of 20 wickets.
GLA vs NORS Form Guide
GLA - W W W W
NORS - L L L L
GLA vs NORS Probable Playing XI
GLA Playing XI
No injury updates
Chris Cooke (wk), Alex Horton, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Tom Bevan, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy
NORS Playing XI
No injury updates
Wesley Madhevere (c), Nkosana Mpofu, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Joylord Gumbie, Nyasha Mayavo (wk), Tony Munyonga, Shingi Masakadza, Carl Mumba, Faraz Akram, Ainsley Ndlovu, Richard Ngarava
GLA vs NORS Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicket-keeper
C Cooke
C Cooke is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. N Mayavo is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.
Batters
T Bevan
S Northeast and T Bevan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. C Ervine played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.
All-rounders
D Douthwaite
R Burl and D Douthwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. W Madhevere is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.
Bowlers
P Sisodiya
The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Sisodiya and A Ndlovu. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. J McIlroy is another good pick for the Dream11 team.
GLA vs NORS match captain and vice-captain choices
D Douthwaite
D Douthwaite will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.
P Sisodiya
Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make P Sisodiya the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.
5 Must-Picks for GLA vs NORS, Match 8
C Ervine
S Northeast
R Burl
P Sisodiya
D Douthwaite
Glamorgan vs Northerns Match Expert Tips
As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.
Glamorgan vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head
Wicket-keeper: N Mayavo
Batters: T Bevan, K Carlson, D Lloyd
All-rounders: R Burl, D Douthwaite, F Akram
Bowlers: J Mcilroy, A Salter, P Sisodiya, A Ndlovu
Glamorgan vs Northerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League
Wicket-keeper: C Cooke
Batters: S Northeast, K Carlson, C Ervine
All-rounders: R Burl, D Douthwaite
Bowlers: J Mcilroy, A Salter, P Sisodiya, A Ndlovu, T Van Der Gugten