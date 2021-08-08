GLA vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Glamorgan will take on Nottinghamshire in a Group B encounter of the Royal London One Day Cup on 8th August at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.
Glamorgan are enjoying a great tournament and occupy top spot with three wins and just a single loss. They will be looking to grab another victory and maintain their advantage at the summit.
Nottinghamshire are not too far behind Glamorgan and sit in third position with two wins and as many losses. A win on Sunday will see them climb to the top spot.
GLA vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today
Glamorgan
Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (WK), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, James Weighell, Andrew Salter
Nottinghamshire
Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Peter Trego (C), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson
Match Details
Fixture: GLA vs NOT, Royal London One-Day Cup
Date and Time: 8th August, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Pitch Report
The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has offered plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Pacers benefit from early movement and bounce, while the spinners come into play later in the game. The team that wins the toss will most likely opt to field first.
Today’s GLA vs NOT Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Cullen: Cullen has been a decent performer for Glamorgan in this competition, scoring crucial runs and contributing behind the stumps.
Batsmen
Ben Slater: Slater is the third-highest run-getter in the competition, having amassed 333 runs from six matches.
Nicholas Selman: Selman notched a brilliant 140 in the last game and can be backed to deliver once again.
All-rounders
Joe Cooke: Cooke has been a vital contributor for Glamorgan, picking up eight wickets while also scoring useful runs towards the end.
Lyndon James: James already has five wickets under his belt in the tournament. He also has the ability to smash huge sixes down the order.
Bowlers
Michael Hogan: Hogan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 10 wickets in five matches.
Patterson White: White has picked up seven wickets so far and also played some crucial cameos with the bat.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs NOT
Ben Slater: 446 points
Joe Cooke: 346 points
Michael Hogan: 342 points
Nicholas Selman: 312 points
Patterson White: 270 points
Important stats for GLA vs NOT
Ben Slater: 6 matches, 333 runs
Michael Hogan: 5 matches, 10 wickets
Joe Cooke: 5 matches, 66 runs, 8 wickets
Patterson White: 5 matches, 7 wickets
Lukas Carey: 5 matches, 7 wickets
GLA vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Ben Slater, Nicholas Selman, Billy Root, Sol Budinger, Joe Cooke, Lyndon James, Michael Hogan, Patterson White, Lukas Carey, Brett Hutton
Captain: Joe Cooke Vice-Captain: Ben Slater
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Ben Slater, Nicholas Selman, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Reingold, Joe Cooke, Lyndon James, Michael Hogan, Patterson White, Lukas Carey, Dane Paterson
Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-Captain: Lyndon James