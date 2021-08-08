GLA vs NOT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Glamorgan will take on Nottinghamshire in a Group B encounter of the Royal London One Day Cup on 8th August at the Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Glamorgan are enjoying a great tournament and occupy top spot with three wins and just a single loss. They will be looking to grab another victory and maintain their advantage at the summit.

Nottinghamshire are not too far behind Glamorgan and sit in third position with two wins and as many losses. A win on Sunday will see them climb to the top spot.

GLA vs NOT Probable Playing 11 Today

Glamorgan

Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Tom Cullen (WK), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, James Weighell, Andrew Salter

Nottinghamshire

Ben Slater, Soloman Budinger, Peter Trego (C), Matthew Montgomery, Lyndon James, Joey Evison, Dane Schadendorf (WK), Liam Patterson-White, Brett Hutton, Luke Fletcher, Dane Paterson

Match Details

Fixture: GLA vs NOT, Royal London One-Day Cup

Date and Time: 8th August, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The surface at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff has offered plenty of assistance to the bowlers. Pacers benefit from early movement and bounce, while the spinners come into play later in the game. The team that wins the toss will most likely opt to field first.

Today’s GLA vs NOT Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen: Cullen has been a decent performer for Glamorgan in this competition, scoring crucial runs and contributing behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Ben Slater: Slater is the third-highest run-getter in the competition, having amassed 333 runs from six matches.

Nicholas Selman: Selman notched a brilliant 140 in the last game and can be backed to deliver once again.

All-rounders

Joe Cooke: Cooke has been a vital contributor for Glamorgan, picking up eight wickets while also scoring useful runs towards the end.

Lyndon James: James already has five wickets under his belt in the tournament. He also has the ability to smash huge sixes down the order.

Bowlers

Michael Hogan: Hogan is the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far with 10 wickets in five matches.

Patterson White: White has picked up seven wickets so far and also played some crucial cameos with the bat.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs NOT

Ben Slater: 446 points

Joe Cooke: 346 points

Michael Hogan: 342 points

Nicholas Selman: 312 points

Patterson White: 270 points

Important stats for GLA vs NOT

Ben Slater: 6 matches, 333 runs

Michael Hogan: 5 matches, 10 wickets

Joe Cooke: 5 matches, 66 runs, 8 wickets

Patterson White: 5 matches, 7 wickets

Lukas Carey: 5 matches, 7 wickets

GLA vs NOT Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs NOT Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Ben Slater, Nicholas Selman, Billy Root, Sol Budinger, Joe Cooke, Lyndon James, Michael Hogan, Patterson White, Lukas Carey, Brett Hutton

Captain: Joe Cooke Vice-Captain: Ben Slater

GLA vs NOT Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Ben Slater, Nicholas Selman, Matthew Montgomery, Steven Reingold, Joe Cooke, Lyndon James, Michael Hogan, Patterson White, Lukas Carey, Dane Paterson

Captain: Michael Hogan. Vice-Captain: Lyndon James

Edited by Arvind Sriram