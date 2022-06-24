GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for T20 Blast Match

Glamorgan Cricket will lock horns with Somerset in the South Group T20 Blast fixture at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Friday.

Glamorgan Cricket are currently sixth in the South Group standings, having won four out of their 11 matches. They defeated Middlesex CCC by eight wickets in their last match.

Somerset CCC, on the other hand, are second in the South Group table, having won seven out of their 11 matches. They were defeated by Hampshire Hawks by 14 runs in the last match.

GLA vs SOM Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

David Lloyd (C), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Eddie Byrom, Dan Douthwaite, Alex Horton (WK), Michael Neser, Andrew Salter, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

SOM XI

Will Smeed, Tom Banton (WK), Rilee Rossouw, Tom Abell (C), George Bartlett, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Roelof van der Merwe, Peter Siddle,Jack Brooks

Match Details

GLA vs SOM, T20 Blast, South Group Match

Date and Time: June 24, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Pitch Report

The surface at Sophia Gardens is a tricky one to bat on. There is little to plenty of help for the bowlers while the batters will have to spend some time out in the middle before they can score freely. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score at this venue being 155 runs.

Today’s GLA vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Tom Banton: Banton can help you fetch some crucial points from behind the stumps. He has scored 226 runs at a strike rate of 122.82 in 11 games.

Batters

Rilee Rossouw: Rossouw is an explosive top-order batter who has smashed 498 runs at a strike rate of 192.27 in 11 matches.

Sam Northeast: Northeast is a reliable top-order batter who will look to score some quick-fire runs in Friday's contest. He has scored 380 runs at a strike rate of 118.38 in 11 matches.

All-rounders

Lewis Gregory: Gregory is a quality all-rounder who is a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 99 runs and also scalped 12 wickets in 11 outings.

Ben Green: Green is another top-class player for Somerset who can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Friday. He has scored 84 runs and also struck 12 wickets in 11 games.

Bowlers

Peter Siddle: Siddle can provide regular breakthroughs for Somerset in Friday's contest. He has scalped 10 wickets at an economy rate of 8.72 in six matches.

Michael Hogan: Hogan has bowled brilliantly as he has picked up 18 wickets at an economy rate of 7.34 in nine matches. He will lead Glamorgan's bowling attack on Friday.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw (SOM) - 809 points

Michael Hogan (GLA) - 577 points

Sam Northeast (GLA) - 533 points

Lewis Gregory (SOM) - 518 points

Ben Green (SOM) - 502 points

Important Stats for GLA vs SOM Dream11 prediction team

Rilee Rossouw: 498 runs in 11 matches; SR - 192.27

Michael Hogan: 18 wickets in 9 matches; ER - 7.34

Sam Northeast: 380 runs in 11 matches; SR- 118.38

Lewis Gregory: 99 runs and 12 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 125.31 and ER - 8.72

Ben Green: 84 runs and 12 wickets in 11 matches; SR - 115.06 and ER - 9.20

GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Will Smeed, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, Michael Neser, Ben Green, Peter Siddle, Michael Hogan, Prem Sisodiya

Captain: Rilee Rossouw Vice-captain: Ben Green

GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction - T20 Blast

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Banton, Rilee Rossouw, Sam Northeast, Tom Abell, Lewis Gregory, Ben Green, Dan Douthwaite, Peter Siddle, Michael Hogan, Tom Lammonby, Prem Sisodiya

Captain: Rilee Rossouw Vice-captain: Lewis Gregory

