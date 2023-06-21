GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vitality Blast 2023, Match 95

The 95th match of the Vitality Blast 2023 will see Glamorgan (GLA) square off against Somerset (SOM) at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Wednesday, June 21. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips and pitch report.

Somerset have had a great season so far in the T20 Blast 2023. They have played 10 matches and have managed to win eight of them. Somerset are currently at the top of the South Group points table with 16 points and a net run rate of +1.678.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, have had a moderate season so far. They have won five of their 10 matches and are currently occupying sixth position in the points table.

While Somerset will be trying to strengthen their position further, Glamorgan will look to string together a few positive results in order to keep their chances alive in the tournament.

GLA vs SOM Match Details

The 95th game of the Vitality Blast 2023 will be played on June 21 at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff. The match will commence at 11.00 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: GLA vs SOM, Match 95, Vitality Blast 2023

Date and Time: June 21, 2023, Wednesday; 11.00 pm IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

GLA vs SOM Probable Playing XIs

GLA Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

GLA Probable Playing XI

Chris Cooke (wk), Cameron Fletcher, Will Smale, Sam Northeast, Billy Root, Kiran Carlson (c), Andy Gorvin, Jamie Mcilroy, Peter Harzoglou, Timm van der Gugten, and Ruaidhri Smith.

SOM Team/Injury News

Peter Siddle, Roelof van der Merwe, Lewis Gregory, and Sonny Baker will not be available for selection

SOM Probable Playing XI

Tom Banton (wk), Tim Kohler-Cadmore, Tom Abell, Will Smeed, Sean Dickson, Ben Green, Craig Overton, Matt Henry, Josh Davey, Jack Brooks, and S Bashir.

ESS vs SOM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Cooke

Chris Cooke has been in good form in this tournament with the bat. He is scoring runs on a consistent basis, making him a good choice from this section.

Batter

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Tom Kohler Cadmore is looking in good form with the bat. He has been pretty consistent and that makes him a good choice from the batter section.

All-rounder

Ben Green

Ben Green has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball. He is contributing in all three departments and will be a great pick for the match.

Bowler

Jamie Mcilroy

Jami Mcilroy has been picking up wickets at vital stages. He will be one of the top picks for the match.

GLA vs SOM match captain and vice-captain choices

Ben Green

Ben Green has been the perfect all-round performer for his team so far in this tournament. He is picking up wickets and also scoring vital runs. Green will be a brilliant choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Kiran Carlson

Kiran Carlson has been decent so far with this performance. His ability to pick points in both innings of the match makes him a great candidate as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for GLA vs SOM, Match 95

Chris Cooke

Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Ben Green

Kiran Carlson

Jamie Mcilroy

GLA vs SOM Match Expert Tips

The pitch at Sophia Gardens will be good for batting. However, the seamers might get a bit of help out of the wicket. Hard-hitting batters will be good picks for the match.

Take your fantasy game to the next level!!! For more fantasy tips, click here.

GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Match 95, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke

Batters: Sam Northeast, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Will Smeed

All-rounders: Craig Overton, Ben Green (c), Kiran Carlson (vc)

Bowlers: Jos Davey, Matt Henry, Jamie Mcilroy, Peter Hatzoglou

GLA vs SOM Dream11 Prediction, Match 95, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Chris Cooke

Batters: Sam Northeast (vc), Tom Kohler-Cadmore (c), Will Smeed

All-rounders: Craig Overton, Ben Green, Kiran Carlson

Bowlers: Jos Davey, Matt Henry, Jamie Mcilroy, Peter Hatzoglou

