GLA vs SOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe, Match 1

The first match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will see Glamorgan (GLA) squaring off against Southerns (SOU) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, March 8. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLA vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament. Glamorgan have a better squad and are among the top contenders for the championship.

Southerns will give it their all to win the match, but Glamorgan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GLA vs SOU Match Details

The first match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will be played on March 8 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLA vs SOU, Match 1

Date and Time: March 8, 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looked well-balanced in the pictures. Assistance for both batters and bowlers is expected on this green pitch.

GLA vs SOU Form Guide

GLA - Will be playing their first match

SOU - Will be playing their first match

GLA vs SOU Probable Playing XI

GLA Playing XI

No injury updates

C Cooke (wk), B Root, S Northeast, D Lloyd, E Byrom, D Douthwaite, J Harris, A Gorvin, T van der Gugten, A Salter, H Podmore

SOU Playing XI

No injury updates

R Mutumbami (wk), C Madande, I Kaia, C Zhuwao, B Bennett, R Kaia, L Jongwe, J Campbell, T Chatara, B Mavuta, T Chivanga

GLA vs SOU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Mutumbami

R Mutumbami is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Cooke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Northeast

E Byrom and S Northeast are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. B Root played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Douthwaite

J Harris and D Douthwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Kaia is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Gugten

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Chatara and T Gugten. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. A Salter is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GLA vs SOU match captain and vice-captain choices

D Douthwaite

D Douthwaite will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match.

J Harris

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Harris the captain as he will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams.

5 Must-Picks for GLA vs SOU, Match 1

J Harris

B Root

S Northeast

D Douthwaite

E Byrom

Glamorgan vs Southerns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Glamorgan vs Southerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: B Root, E Byrom, S Northeast

All-rounders: J Harris, D Douthwaite, R Kaia, L Jongwe

Bowlers: A Salter, T Chatara, T Gugten

Glamorgan vs Southerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: R Mutumbami

Batters: B Root, E Byrom, S Northeast, D Lloyd

All-rounders: J Harris, D Douthwaite, R Kaia

Bowlers: H Podmore, T Chatara, T Gugten

