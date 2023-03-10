GLA vs SOU Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe, Match 5

The 5th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will see Glamorgan (GLA) squaring off against Southerns (SOU) at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on Wednesday, March 10. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the GLA vs SOU Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, and the pitch report.

Glamorgan have won their last two matches. Southerns, on the other hand, have won faced defeats in their both appearances.

Southerns will give it their all to win the match, but Glamorgan are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GLA vs SOU Match Details

The 5th match of the DUR & GLA Tour of Zimbabwe will be played on March 10 at the Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe. The game is set to take place at 1:00 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLA vs SOU, Match 5

Date and Time: 10th March 2023, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Zimbabwe

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for bowling. Assistance for both pacers and spinners is expected on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Glamorgan and Northerns, where a total of 246 runs were scored at a loss of 17 wickets.

GLA vs SOU Form Guide

GLA - W W

SOU - L L

GLA vs SOU Probable Playing XI

GLA Playing XI

No injury updates

Chris Cooke (wk), Alex Horton, David Lloyd, Sam Northeast, Tom Bevan, James Harris, Andy Gorvin, Daniel Douthwaite, Andrew Salter, Harry Podmore, Jamie McIlroy

SOU Playing XI

No injury updates

Richmond Mutumbami (wk), Clive Madande, Cephas Zhuwao, Innocent Kaia, Luke Jongwe, Roy Kaia, Johnathan Campbell, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ernest Masuku, Tanaka Chivanga, Alex Falao

GLA vs SOU Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Madande

C Madande is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. C Cooke is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

S Northeast

C Zhuwao and S Northeast are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. D Lloyd played exceptionally well in the last match, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

D Douthwaite

Z Hassan and D Douthwaite are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Jongwe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

T Gugten

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are T Chivanga and T Gugten. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. P Sisodiya is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GLA vs SOU match captain and vice-captain choices

D Douthwaite

D Douthwaite will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's match. He smashed 3 runs and took 3 wickets in the first match.

Z Hassan

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make Z Hassan as he will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 39 runs and took 2 wickets in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for GLA vs SOU, Match 5

S Northeast

D Douthwaite

Z Hassan

T Gugten

L Jongwe

Glamorgan vs Southerns Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Glamorgan vs Southerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Madande

Batters: S Northeast

All-rounders: Z Hassan, D Douthwaite, L Jongwe

Bowlers: T Chivanga, A Salter, H Podmore, C Taylor, P Sisodiya, T Gugten

Glamorgan vs Southerns Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: C Madande

Batters: S Northeast

All-rounders: Z Hassan, L Jongwe

Bowlers: T Chivanga, A Salter, H Podmore, C Taylor, P Sisodiya, T Gugten, B Mavuta

