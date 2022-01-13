GLA vs STA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 18

Gladiators (GLA) will take on Stallions (STA) in the 18th match of the Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 at the Alembic Ground in Vadodara on Friday.

Gladiators have not lost a single game so far in the competition, winning all five, while Stallions have won only two of their five games played. Star batter Shubham Jadhav of Gladiators has impressed once again. He scored 46 in his last match, so the team will once again expect him to give a good start at the top of the order.

GLA vs STA Probable Playing XIs

GLA XI

Amit Passi, Shubham Jadhav, Kinit Patel, Shlok Desai, Harshil Prajapati, Malhar Ghewariya, Rachesh Tandel, Manav Bedekar, Vijay Halai/Abhishek Baria, Sachin Jha, Shalin Shah.

STA XI

Rohan Patel, Rohit Thakur, Harsh Katarmal, Himesh Patel, Milan Mistry, Yash Ramy, Malav Patel, Chinta Gandhi, Shyamal Tandel, Jay Mahiyal, Shehzad Pathan.

Match Details

Match: GLA vs STA Baroda T20 Challenge 2022, Match 18th.

Date and Time: 14th January 2022; 01:00 PM IST.

Venue: Alembic Ground, Vadodara.

Pitch Report

Bowlers are expected to have the upper hand on this surface, as the wicket is expected to be slower as usual. Bowlers have dominated on this track so far, and that trend is expected to continue in this game. Anything above 140 runs could be a par-score on this track.

Today’s GLA vs STA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amit Passi: The keeper-batter has collected 122 runs in five innings in the competition so far. He is expected to play a key role in this game.

Batters

Shubham Jadhav: Jadhav has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for Gladiators. He has scored 211 runs at an average of 43.2 in five games this season. That makes him a must-have in your GLA vs STA Dream11 Fantasy team.

All-rounders

Malhar Ghewariya: He has been excellent with the ball this tournament, taking eleven wickets so far. He is yet to prove himself with the bat, though, but he is an excellent pick for your Fantasy team.

Bowlers

Vijay Halai: He has been in great form with the ball, picking up six wickets in five Baroda T20 Challenge 2022 games.

Three best players to pick in GLA vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Milan Mistry (STA): 357 points.

Shlok Desai (GLA): 327 points.

Kinit Patel (GLA): 293 points.

Key stats for GLA vs STA Dream11 prediction team

Chinta Gandhi - 6 wickets.

Rohit Thakur – 144 runs in five games; batting average: 28.8.

Harsh Katarmal - 32 runs and seven wickets in five games.

GLA vs STA Dream11 Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Amit Passi, Himesh Patel, Malav Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Milan Mistry, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Jay Mahiyal, Chinta Gandhi, Vijay Halai, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Milan Mistry.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rohit Thakur, Rohan Patel, Kinit Patel, Shubham Jadhav, Milan Mistry, Shlok Desai, Malhar Ghewariya, Jay Mahiyal, Chinta Gandhi, Vijay Halai, Shalin Shah.

Captain: Malhar Ghewariya. Vice-captain: Shalin Shah.

Edited by Bhargav