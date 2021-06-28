GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - June 29th, 2021

Glamorgan will lock horns with Surrey in a South Group match of the T20 Blast 2021 to be held at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Glamorgan aren’t in the healthiest of positions with six points from nine matches. Their net run rate of -1.474 is the worst among the nine teams in the group. On Sunday, Middlesex beat them by seven wickets in Radlett after Stephen Eskinazi’s unbeaten 56-ball knock of 91.

Surrey, on the contrary, are sitting pretty in the top half of the table with 11 points from nine matches in the T20 Blast. It’s pertinent to note that Surrey defeated Glamorgan by five wickets in their previous meeting on June 14 at the Kennington Oval.

On that note, let's glance through the top three picks for captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the upcomingT20 Blast fixture between Glamorgan and Surrey.

Daniel Douthwaite has performed for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast with both the bat and the ball. He is the team’s leading wicket-taker with 10 scalps from seven matches at an economy rate of 8.26.

Douthwaite also scored a 31-ball 53 in the previous match while batting at number seven after Glamorgan were reduced to 76/6. He is again expected to play a crucial role for his team.

#2 Kyle Jamieson

Surrey CCC v Middlesex - Vitality T20 Blast

Having won the Man of the Match award in the WTC final, Kyle Jamieson hasn’t quite delivered in the ongoing T20 Blast. The pacer couldn’t get a wicket from the 4.5 overs he bowled against Middlesex and Sussex.

But he could be an asset for Surrey in the upcoming game as Glamorgan’s batting hasn’t been at its best. Jamieson has every chance of picking up a couple of wickets, if not more, to open his account in the tournament.

#1 Will Jacks

Surrey CCC v Essex Eagles - Vitality T20 Blast

Will Jacks has been outstanding for Surrey in their top order. The right-hander has notched up 254 runs at an average of 36.28 with an impressive strike rate of 180.14. He has been able to take his team off to fliers more often than not.

In Surrey’s previous match against Sussex, Jacks scored 13 before Tymal Mills dismissed him. He can also bowl handy off-breaks and has two wickets from 12 overs in the T20 Blast at an economy rate of 6.50.

