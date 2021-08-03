GLA vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Glamorgan will take on Surrey in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 3rd August. The Sophia Gardens cricket ground in Cardiff will play host to the game.
Glamorgan have had a decent run so far in the competition as they sit in third position in the points table with two wins and a loss. They will be eyeing a chance to grab a win here and climb their way up to the top spot.
On the other hand, Surrey are just behind Glamorgan in fourth position in the points table with two wins. They are undefeated so far and will look to extend that run in this game.
GLA vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today
Glamorgan - Predicted XI
Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin
Surrey - Predicted XI
Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla (C), Ryan Patel, Tim David, Jamie Smith (wk), Nico Reifer, Rikki Clarke, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Nick Kimber, Matt Dunn
Match Details
Match: GLA vs SUR, Royal London Cup
Date and Time: 3rd August, 3:30 pm IST
Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
Pitch Report
The surface at Sophia Gardens is suited for the bowlers. Pacers have been able to get some movement and bounce in the initial stages so far in the Royal London Cup. The spinners tend to enter the game later making it difficult to score runs.
The team that win the toss are likely to opt to field first.
Today’s GLA vs SUR Dream11 match top picks
Wicketkeeper
Tom Cullen - Tom Cullen has been consistent for Glamorgan, scoring crucial runs as well as contributing behind the stumps.
Batsmen
Mark Stoneman - Stoneman has performed admirably for Surrey, scoring 116 runs in two innings and has provided excellent starts for the team.
Hamish Rutherford - Rutherford is an impressive opening batter who tends to stay at the crease and play long innings. He has not delivered to his potential so far but is expected to make a difference in this game.
All-rounders
Joe Cooke - Cooke has been a great asset for Glamorgan, taking six wickets while also scoring vital runs towards the end of the innings. He is a must-pick in today’s GLA vs SUR dream11 team.
Ryan Patel - Patel scored a magnificent ton in Surrey’s last completed game to help his team secure a victory.
Bowlers
Michael Hogan - Hogan is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far with nine wickets under his belt. His ability to take wickets regularly makes him a valuable asset.
Conor McKerr - McKerr has six wickets to his name in three innings and is a key player is Sussex’s lineup.
Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction team
Michael Hogan - 287 points
Joe Cooke - 274 points
Ryan Patel - 235 points
Tom Cullen - 191 points
Lukas Carey - 187 points
Important stats for GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction team
Michael Hogan - 3 matches, 9 wickets
Joe Cooke - 3 innings, 61 runs, 6 wickets
Ryan Patel - 2 innings, 133 runs, 1 wicket
Conor McKerr - 3 matches, 6 wickets
Mark Stoneman - 2 innings, 116 runs
GLA vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, Kiran Carlson, Hamish Rutherford, Joe Cooke, Ryan Patel, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty
Captain: Joe Cooke | Vice-Captain: Ryan Patel
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Kiran Carlson, Hamish Rutherford, Joe Cooke, Ryan Patel, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn
Captain: Michael Hogan | Vice-Captain: Mark Stoneman