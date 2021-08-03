GLA vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Glamorgan will take on Surrey in a Group B match of the Royal London One Day Cup on 3rd August. The Sophia Gardens cricket ground in Cardiff will play host to the game.

Glamorgan have had a decent run so far in the competition as they sit in third position in the points table with two wins and a loss. They will be eyeing a chance to grab a win here and climb their way up to the top spot.

On the other hand, Surrey are just behind Glamorgan in fourth position in the points table with two wins. They are undefeated so far and will look to extend that run in this game.

GLA vs SUR Probable Playing 11 Today

Glamorgan - Predicted XI

Hamish Rutherford, Nicholas Selman, Steven Reingold, Kiran Carlson (C), Billy Root, Callum Taylor, Tom Cullen (wk), Joe Cooke, Lukas Carey, Michael Hogan, Andy Gorvin

𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗣𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪



1⃣3⃣-man squad named for @RoyalLondonCup clash against @surreycricket tomorrow



Callum Taylor returns from injury in 1⃣ change from Derbyshire match



— Glamorgan Cricket 🏏 (@GlamCricket) August 2, 2021

Surrey - Predicted XI

Mark Stoneman, Hashim Amla (C), Ryan Patel, Tim David, Jamie Smith (wk), Nico Reifer, Rikki Clarke, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty, Nick Kimber, Matt Dunn

Match Details

Match: GLA vs SUR, Royal London Cup

Date and Time: 3rd August, 3:30 pm IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The surface at Sophia Gardens is suited for the bowlers. Pacers have been able to get some movement and bounce in the initial stages so far in the Royal London Cup. The spinners tend to enter the game later making it difficult to score runs.

The team that win the toss are likely to opt to field first.

Today’s GLA vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tom Cullen - Tom Cullen has been consistent for Glamorgan, scoring crucial runs as well as contributing behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Mark Stoneman - Stoneman has performed admirably for Surrey, scoring 116 runs in two innings and has provided excellent starts for the team.

Hamish Rutherford - Rutherford is an impressive opening batter who tends to stay at the crease and play long innings. He has not delivered to his potential so far but is expected to make a difference in this game.

All-rounders

Joe Cooke - Cooke has been a great asset for Glamorgan, taking six wickets while also scoring vital runs towards the end of the innings. He is a must-pick in today’s GLA vs SUR dream11 team.

Ryan Patel - Patel scored a magnificent ton in Surrey’s last completed game to help his team secure a victory.

— Surrey Cricket (@surreycricket) July 28, 2021

Bowlers

Michael Hogan - Hogan is the highest wicket-taker of the tournament so far with nine wickets under his belt. His ability to take wickets regularly makes him a valuable asset.

Conor McKerr - McKerr has six wickets to his name in three innings and is a key player is Sussex’s lineup.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan - 287 points

Joe Cooke - 274 points

Ryan Patel - 235 points

Tom Cullen - 191 points

Lukas Carey - 187 points

Important stats for GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Michael Hogan - 3 matches, 9 wickets

Joe Cooke - 3 innings, 61 runs, 6 wickets

Ryan Patel - 2 innings, 133 runs, 1 wicket

Conor McKerr - 3 matches, 6 wickets

Mark Stoneman - 2 innings, 116 runs

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tom Cullen, Jamie Smith, Mark Stoneman, Kiran Carlson, Hamish Rutherford, Joe Cooke, Ryan Patel, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Conor McKerr, Daniel Moriarty

Captain: Joe Cooke | Vice-Captain: Ryan Patel

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tom Cullen, Hashim Amla, Mark Stoneman, Kiran Carlson, Hamish Rutherford, Joe Cooke, Ryan Patel, Michael Hogan, Lukas Carey, Conor McKerr, Matt Dunn

Captain: Michael Hogan | Vice-Captain: Mark Stoneman

