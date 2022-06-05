GLA vs SUR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for English T20 Blast, Match 45

Glamorgan (GLA) will take on Surrey (SUR) in the 45th match of the English T20 Blast 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

Surrey have been impressive so far, with Sam Curran and Sunil Narine shining with both the bat and the ball. They are undefeated so far, having won four consecutive games.

Glamorgan, on the other hand, have struggled so far, winning only two of their five games. With performers like Marnus Labuschagne and Michael Neser on their roster, they'd like to get back on track after losing their previous game.

GLA vs SUR Probable Playing XIs

GLA

David Lloyd (c), Sam Northeast, Marnus Labuschagne, Kiran Carlson, Chris Cooke (wk), Eddie Byrom, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Weighell, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

SUR

Jason Roy, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Laurie Evans, Jamie Overton, Jordan Clark, Chris Jordan (c), Sunil Narine, Jamie Smith (wk), Daniel Worral, Reece Topley

Match Details

Match: GLA vs SUR, English T20 Blast Match 45.

Date and Time: June 05, 2022; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

The pitch at Sophia Gardens is well-balanced and favorable to batters, but pacers can get some movement with the new ball. Anything over 170 runs could be a par score.

Story continues below ad

Today’s GLA vs SUR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Chris Cooke: He's had a good time with the bat so far, scoring 111 runs in five games. He could prove to be valuable behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Jason Roy: Jason is not having a tournament at the standard he has set for himself. Having got off to a good start, he hasn't been able to convert it into a big score so far. A big innings from this explosive batter is thus expected in the upcoming games.

All-rounders

Sam Curran: Sam Curran has been outstanding with the ball so far this tournament, picking up 10 wickets at an average of 6.90 and is the tournament's fifth-highest wicket-taker. However, his dominance with the bat has been impressive so far, with 154 runs scored, making him a multiplier captaincy choice.

Bowler

Michael Hogan: Michael Hogan has been sensational with the ball, picking up 12 wickets while being economical in five games with an average of 11.25. He continues to lead the season's most-wickets chart.

Story continues below ad

3 best players to pick in GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Daniel Worrall (SUR): 126 points

David Llyod (GLA): 99 points

Jamie Overton (SUR): 120 points.

Key stats for GLA vs SUR Dream11 prediction team

Reece Topley - Eight wickets in four games; bowling average: 14.75

Kiran Carlson – 100 runs in five games; batting average: 20.00.

Sunil Narine - 83 runs and four wickets in four games.

GLA vs SUR Dream11 Prediction

GLA vs SUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Story continues below ad

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Chris Cooke, Jason Roy, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, Sunil Narine, Sam Curran, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Hogan, Will Jacks, Chris Jordan, Reece Topley

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-Captain: Marnus Labuschagne.

GLA vs SUR Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Chris Cooke, Jason Roy, Sam Northeast, Kiran Carlson, Michael Neser, Sam Curran, Marnus Labuschagne, Michael Hogan, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Reece Topley

Captain: Sam Curran. Vice-Captain: Michael Neser.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far