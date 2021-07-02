GLA vs SUS Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's T20 Blast match - July 2nd, 2021

Glamorgan will face Sussex in their upcoming match of the T20 Blast 2021 at Sophia Gardens, Cardiff.

Both Glamorgan and Sussex come into the game with horrifying defeats against Essex and Middlesex in their last encounter.

On that note, let’s quickly glance through our top three best choices as captain or vice-captain for the upcoming T20 Blast fixture between Glamorgan and Sussex.

#3 Luke Wright

Sussex Sharks v Gloucestershire- Vitality T20 Blast

Luke Wright is well known for his big-hitting capabilities in T20 cricket and has continued the same way in the ongoing T20 Blast. He has been striking at a rate of 161.50 this season and has secured 136 runs from five innings with an impressive average of 45.33. Therefore, he is a likeable option for a captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team.

#2 Phil Salt

BBL - Scorchers v Strikers

Phil Salt is an exciting top-order batsman who has been a part of the Big Bash League and the Caribbean Premier League as well. He has been in decent form in the T20 Blast 2021. The right-hander has scored 199 runs from seven matches with a blistering strike rate of 148.50.

He has secured two half-centuries and played a few match-winning knocks for Sussex this season. His unbeaten 49-ball knock of 77 against Gloucestershire remains one of the most enthralling knocks of the season.

#1 Daniel Douthwaite

Daniel Douthwaite has been one of the shining lights for Glamorgan in the T20 Blast 2021. He is the leading wicket-taker for his team with 11 scalps at an economy rate of 8.32. Although he went wicketless in the previous match, he is more than capable of making breakthroughs. Douthwaite also contributed with the bat, scoring 122 runs with a top score of 53.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee