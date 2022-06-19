GLA vs SUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 87

Glamorgan will take on Sussex in the 87th match of the Vitality T20 Blast 2022 at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

Glamorgan and Sussex are placed close to each other in the South Group table. Glamorgan occupy the sixth spot in the standings with six points while Sussex are seventh with the same number of points. Glamorgan are ahead on the basis of NRR.

Glamorgan have won two games while two of their matches have also finished without a winner and thus points were split. Meanwhile, Sussex have won three of their nine matches so far.

Glamorgan are winless in their last five games while Sussex have lost all of their last four matches.

GLA vs SUS Probable Playing 11 Today

GLA XI

David Lloyd (C), Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Kiran Carlson, Edward Byrom, Chris Cooke(WK), Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, James Harris, Prem Sisodiya, Michael Hogan

SUS XI

Tim Seifert (wk), Ravi Bopara (c), Tom Alsop, Delray Rawlins, Fynn Hudson-Prentice, Mohammad Rizwan, Henry Crocombe, Obed McCoy, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan, Steven Finn

Match Details

GLA vs HAM, Vitality T20 Blast 2022, Match 87

Date and Time: June 19, 2022, 7:00 PM IST

Venue: Sophia Gardens, Cardiff

Pitch Report

While the surface is usually a belter and high scores are common, weather conditions are expected to be overcast. This could aid pace bowlers who are likely to extract swing and get wickets.

Today's GLA vs SUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Mohammad Rizwan is a fantastic choice for the wicketkeeper slot and is the best batter from his side. He has been in excellent form and has scored 218 runs in four innings at an average of 72.66 and at a strike rate of 146.30.

He should be the first-choice captaincy pick for your GLA vs SUS Dream11 fantasy team.

Batters

Sam Northeast has been quite impressive with his striking abilities at the top of the order for Glamorgan. He has scored 256 runs at an average of over 42.

All-rounders

Ravi Bopara is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in solid form. He has scored 196 runs and has also taken five wickets so far.

Bowlers

Obed McCoy is the leading wicket-taker for Sussex and has been in astonishing form with the ball in hand. He has scalped 14 wickets at an impressive economy rate of 8.61.

Top 5 best players to pick in GLA vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Obed McCoy (SUS) – 468 points

Ravi Bopara (SUS) – 485 points

Steven Finn (SUS) – 367 points

Delray Rawlins (SUS) – 364 points

Sam Northeast (GLA) – 359 points

Important stats for GLA vs SUS Dream11 prediction team

Obed McCoy: 14 wickets

Ravi Bopara: 196 runs and 5 wickets

Steven Finn: 11 wickets

Sam Northeast: 256 runs

Mohammad Rizwan: 218 runs

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Prediction Today

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Rizwan, Delray Rawlins, Sam Northeast, Colin Ingram, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Obed McCoy, Steven Finn, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan

Captain: Mohammad Rizwan, Vice-Captain: Ravi Bopara

GLA vs SUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Rizwan, Delray Rawlins, Sam Northeast, Luke Wright, Ravi Bopara, Daniel Douthwaite, Michael Neser, Obed McCoy, Prem Sisodiya, Tymal Mills, Rashid Khan

Captain: Sam Northeast, Vice-Captain: Steven Finn.

