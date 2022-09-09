GLA vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Zimbabwe T10, Match 5

The Gladiators (GLA) will lock horns with the Takashinga Patriots II (TPC-II) in the fifth match of the Zimbabwe T10 on Friday, September 9, at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. Ahead of the match, let's take a look at the Fantasy GLA vs TPC-II Dream11 Prediction, and today's playing 11s for this match.

Neither of the teams had a great start to the season. The Gladiators lost their first match to the Lions by 40 runs, while the Takashinga Patriots II lost their first match to the Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club by 55 runs.

The Gladiators will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but the Takashinga Patriots II are a relatively better team and are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

GLA vs TPC-II Match Details

The fifth match of the Zimbabwe T10 will be played on September 9 at the Harare Sports Club in Harare. The game is set to take place at 3.50 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

GLA vs TPC-II, Match 5

Date and Time: September 09, 2022, 3.50 pm IST

Venue: Harare Sports Club, Harare

Pitch Report

The last match played at the Harare Sports Club in Harare was between Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club and the Takashinga Patriots II, where a total of 183 runs were scored in just 20 overs at a loss of 14 wickets. The pitch looks well-balanced and offers various opportunities to both batters and bowlers.

GLA vs TPC-II Form Guide

GLA - L

TPC-II - L

GLA vs TPC-II Probable Playing XI

GLA Playing XI

No injury updates.

Lennox Chando, Leeroy Masenga (wk), Simbarashe Murumbi, Wesley Madhevere, Tatenda Marshall, Malcom Chikuwha, Naison Mare, Tanatswa Chivso, Masimba, Pharse Mukabeta, and Munyaradzi Chingoruma.

TPC-II Playing XI

No injury updates.

Daniel Zvidzai, Cunningham Ncub (wk), Tinotenda Mutombodzi, Kudzai Maunze, Tariro Makauyo, Munashe Chipara, Tendai Brendon Nyamayaro, Trevor Mutsamba, Nigel Mupurura, Knowledge Kaia, and Tinashe Nenhunzi.

GLA vs TPC-II Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Ncub (1 match, 3 catches)

C Ncub is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the middle order and has a high chance of scoring well in today's match. He is also doing well behind the stumps and can earn additional points from catches.

Batters

L Chando (1 match, 17 runs)

L Chando and D Zvidzai are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Mare has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

T Mutsamba (1 match, 20 runs, 2 wickets)

M Chipara and T Mutsamba are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of two overs. T Matimbe is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

O Muzondo (1 match, 15 runs, 2 wickets)

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are D Nyandoro and O Muzondo. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Marovatsanga is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

GLA vs TPC-II match captain and vice-captain choices

T Mutsamba

T Mutsamba will bat in the top order and complete his quota of two overs, making him the safest option for the captaincy in the head-to-head leagues. He has already smashed 20 runs and scalped two wickets in the last game against the Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club.

M Chipara

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make M Chipara the captain of the grand league teams as he bowled well in the previous domestic tournament. He picked up three wickets in the last match against the Great Zimbabwe Cricket Club.

5 Must-Picks for GLA vs TPC-II, Match 5

Players Players Stats Fantasy Points M Chipara 3 wickets 95 points T Mutsamba 20 runs and 2 wickets 105 points O Muzondo 15 runs and 2 wickets 97 points M Marovatsanga 5 runs and 1 wicket 34 points D Nyandoro 1 wicket 29 points

Gladiators vs Takashinga Patriots II Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least three good all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Gladiators vs Takashinga Patriots II Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Gladiators vs Takashinga Patriots II Head-to-Head Team.

Wicket-keeper: C Ncub

Batters: D Zvidzai, L Chando, N Mare

All-rounders: T Mutsamba, M Chipara, W Madhevere, T Matimbe

Bowlers: D Nyandoro, M Marovatsanga, O Muzondo

Gladiators vs Takashinga Patriots II Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Gladiators vs Takashinga Patriots II Grand League Team

Wicket-keeper: C Ncub

Batters: B Majoka, L Chando, N Mare

All-rounders: T Mutsamba, M Chipara, W Madhevere, M Chikuwha

Bowlers: D Nyandoro, M Marovatsanga, O Muzondo

